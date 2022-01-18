Zac Efron like you’ve never seen him before! Actor undergoes a WILD transformation for his new movie Gold

Zac Efron’s novella Stan Gold movie is set to drop next week.

And in a new trailer for the upcoming thriller, the 34-year-old American actor looks barely recognizable after undergoing an incredible transformation for the role.

Zac plays a man who, alongside his companion, finds an oversized nugget of gold.

Zac Efron like you’ve never seen him before! 34-year-old actor gets a WILD transformation for new Stan Gold movie

But he battles the harsh desert wilderness in his quest to keep their find safe.

Zac can be seen with disheveled hair, a bushy beard, and amazing makeup, including fake cuts, bruises, fake blood, and blistered skin.

He can also be seen covered in dirt after battling the elements.

In the film, Zac’s character begins to experience paranoia as he protects the gold and runs into a mysterious woman, played by Susie Porter.

Gold was filmed in South Australia in Flinders Rangers and Leigh Creek and began filming in late 2020.

Zac spent over a year in Australia to escape Covid-ravaged America.

While Down Under he was based in celebrity hotspot Byron Bay and dated local influencer and model Vanessa Valladares, 26, but they have since separated.

They are believed to have first met in June 2020, when Vanessa was serving tables at the Byron Bay General Store cafe.

He also shot scenes for his Netflix Down to Earth docuseries in Australia.