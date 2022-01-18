Who is the busiest Bollywood star?





Had the pandemic been brought under control, January would have seen quite a few releases, and there’s still plenty to come. But with the rise in COVID cases, the movies are piling up even as Bollywood continues to make more. Joginder Tuteja look at the stars with the most movies in the works. Akshay Kumar

Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Cinderella, OMG – Oh My God 2, Ram Setu PHOTO: Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu. Photo: Courtesy of Akshay Kumar/Instagram Akshay tops the list with no less than six films set to arrive in 2022. While Prithviraj was due out in January, the others were spread out throughout the year. Sure, he might have six movies ready, but he’s not slowing down. Akshay is ready to start shooting for selfie followed by Gorkha, Baden Miyan Chote Miyan and the web series The end. Ajay Devgn

RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, Runway 34, Thank God IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in RRR. Ajay has two consecutive releases, where he does not play the central protagonist but has a special role — RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is also ready with Maidaan and Thank God with the Runway 34 filming is coming to an end. In the meantime, he began to tour forBholah, which will be followed by Drishyam 2 and Singham 3. Rajkummar Rao

Badhaai Do, HIT – The First Case, Monica, O My Darling, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Bheed PICTURE: Rajkummar Rao in Monica, oh my darling. Rajkummar has several movies ready to release. Badhaai Do was slated for release in February. Then there’s its action drama HIT – The first case and quirky comedy Monica, oh my darling, a version of Netflix, also ready. Mr & Mrs Mahi has it in front of Janhvi Kapoor. He will next star with Bhumi Pednekar in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzada PICTURE: Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Photography: Courtesy of Kartik Aaryan / Instagram Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be Kartik’s first release in 2022. freddy — a romantic thriller — is also ready. The filming of Shehzada at his best. He sees Kartik in front of him Luka Chupi co-star Kriti Sanon, and is directed by Rohit Dhawan. At Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala’s love story are ready to hit the courts. John Abraham

Attack, Pathan, Ek Villain 2 IMAGE: Jean Abraham in Attack. John’s 2022 would have started with Attack, but the release was pushed back. Actor becomes antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starring Pathane then into a complete villain for ek nasty 2. Although these are his confirmed 2022 releases, John is also beginning to tour for the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, where he teams up with Arjun Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor

Shamshera, Brahmastra IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor on the brahmastra attach. Ranbir has two films slated for release this year: shamshera and brahmastra. Last seen in 2018 Sanju, the four-year wait will be worth it with these massively edited mega-budget films. Meanwhile, Ranbir is also filming for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming with Shraddha Kapoor. Then there is Kabir Singh | Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal, with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Ranveer Singh

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Circus PICTURE: Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Photo: Courtesy of Ranveer Singh/Instagram After applauding him in ’83, you have to wait months to see Ranveer in a light avatar with Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Circus. While the former is a product of Yash Raj Films, the latter is an artist of Rohit Shetty. Ranveer is also filming for Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Tiger Shroff

Heropanti 2, Ganapath: Chapter 1 PICTURE: Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. Photo: Courtesy of Tiger Shroff/Instagram Tiger will return with two great films, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath: Chapter 1, This year. While the first is almost ready, the filming of the second is in full swing. Tiger is also gaining volume for Rambo. Siddharth Malhotra

Majnu Mission, Thank God, Yodha PICTURE: Siddharth Malhotra on the Yodha attach. Sid has a hat-trick of the 2022 releases: Majnu Mission, Thank God, Yodha. Majnu mission is a spy thriller, which sees the Bollywood debut of Southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna. Indra Kumar Thank God co-stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. Produced by Karan Johar Yodha will see Sid with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Varun Dhawan

Jugg Jeeyo jug, Bhediya PICTURE: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Jugg Jeeyo jug. Photo: Courtesy of Varun Dhawan/Instagram Back for Christmas 2020, Varun’s Coolie No. 1 published on OTT. But it will be a theatrical release for actor Karan Johar’s production Jugg Jeeyo jug. Varun also shot his very first horror film, Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Kriti Sanon. Then he will find his Badlapur Director Sriram Raghavan for ekkis. Ayushmann Khurrana

Anek, doctor G, action hero IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana. Photography: Courtesy of Ayushmann Khurrana / Instagram by Ayushmann Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui may be a rage on OTT, but it hasn’t quite found an audience in theaters. The actor will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek next, followed by Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G, both in opposite roles. He’s also gearing up to play an “action hero” in Aanand L Rai’s production, action hero. Vicky Kaushal

Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, untitled film starring Sara Ali Khan IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur. Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Kaushal/Instagram While his last film Sardar Udham released OTT, Vicky’s next three films are slated for theaters. The release date of Meghna Gulzar Sam Bahadur, which is ready, has not yet been announced, but Govinda Naam Mera is aiming for a summer release. Produced by Karan Johar, with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Vicky is also filming her next one with Janhvi Kapoor, which is said to be a romantic comedy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/who-is-the-busiest-bollywood-star/20220118.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos