Entertainment
Joss Whedon Responds to ‘Justice League’ Claims of Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot
Disgraced filmmaker Joss Whedonpublicly responded to actors Ray Fisher and Gal Gadotfollowing their accusations of Whedon’s misconduct on the set of 2017 “Justice League”.
“I’m terrified of every word that comes out of my mouth” Whedon, 57, said in a profile with New York magazinereleased on Monday, marking the first time the director has addressed allegations of abuse during reshoots of “Justice League,” which Whedon took after the departure of original filmmaker Zack Snyder.
According to the magazine, “things were tense between him and the stars” from the start because Whedon not only wanted “to impose a whole new vision on their work; he introduced a totally different style of management”.
In July 2020, Fisher, 34,said on social media Whedon’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was rude, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable”. Then, last April, Fisher, who played Cyborg, the first black superhero in a DC movie, saidThe Hollywood Reporterthat he felt he had to “explain some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the black community.”
On Monday, Whedon responded to Fisher’s comments and said he drastically cut Cyborg’s role in “Justice League” because the storyline “logically didn’t make sense” and because he felt Fisher’s acting was bad.
USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Whedon, Fisher and Gadot for comment.
Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher ‘Bad Actor Both Ways’
Whedon also insisted that his conversations with the actor were friendly and respectful and that none of Fisher’s claims were “not true or worth discussing.”
Of Fisher’s motives, Whedons simply told the New York magazine, “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor both ways.” He alluded to Fisher’s actions intended to tarnish Whedon’s reputation ahead of the 2021 release of Snyder’s “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” cut.
Fisher also previously alleged that Whedon was “activated, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg”, two producers of the film who at the time ran DC Films for Warner Bros. Pictures. Fisher claimed that Johns, Berg and Warner Bros. studio head Toby Emmerich and other senior executives had expressed concern about the presence of “an angry black man” at the center of the film, who suffered sunnier revisions once Whedon took over.
A Warner Media investigation was then conducted in response to Fisher’s claims, but “no credible support for the claims of racial animosity or insensitivity to race or disability” was found.
In response to Whedon’s profile posted on Monday, Fisher took to Twitter: “Looks like Joss Whedon has to lead an engagement after all”
“Rather than address all the lies and antics today, I will celebrate the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues,” he wrote.
“I knew I was alone”:Ray Fisher alleges ‘Justice League’ executives didn’t want ‘angry black man’ at center of film
RELATED:After Joss Whedon’s allegations, what about his canon and his new series “The Nevers”?
Joss Whedondenies threatening Gal Gadot’s career: ‘Who’s doing this?’
‘Wonder Woman’ star Gadot, 36, also encountered inappropriate conduct while working on ‘Justice League’ with Whedon at the helm, according to THR last AprilAccording to unnamed sources, the tension between Whedon and Gadot came to a head when the director threatened her career and slammed ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins.
In a statement to THR at the time, Gadot said, “I had my issues with (Whedon) and Warner Bros. dealt with them in a timely manner.”
Whedon on Monday denied threatening Gadot’s career.
“I don’t threaten people,” he told New York magazine. ” Who do this ?
Instead, Whedon alleges it may have been a misunderstanding due to language barriers. “English is not his first language, and I tend to be flowery boring in my speech,” Whedon said.
Whedon also recalled an argument over a scene Gadot wanted to cut, to which he said he “jokingly” replied that if she wanted to get rid of it, the “Wonder Woman” star should “tie it to a train track. and do it on his dead body.”
“Then I was told that I said something about his dead body and his attachment to the tracks,” Whedon said.
However, Gadot disagreed with Whedon’s version of what happened and told the publication via email, “I totally get it.”
MORE ALLEGATIONS:Charisma Carpenter Details Director Joss Whedon’s Alleged Abuse of Power, ‘Buffy’ Co-Stars Share Their Support
Joss Whedon denies calling Charisma Carpenter ‘fat’ during ‘Angel’
Last February, Charisma Carpenter, 51, who starred in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel,” which Whedon created, alleged abuse while working with the “Avengers” director.
“(He) abused his power on numerous occasions while working on sets of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to heighten my performance anxiety, disempower myself, and alienate me from my peers,” Carpenter said. wrote in a lengthy statement on Twitter at the time.
Carpenter wrote at the time that when Fisher publicly accused Whedon of “abusive and unprofessional behavior towards cast and crew during the 2017 Justice League reshoots, it gutted me.”
After she got pregnant while working on “Angel,” Carpenter claimed Whedon called her “fat” and asked if she was “going to keep it.”
JUSTICE LEAGUE:10 burning questions you might have about HBO Max’s four-hour ‘Snyder Cut’
In the profile posted Monday, Whedon said he regretted speaking to Carpenter after learning she was pregnant. “I was not courteous,” he said. “Most of my experiences with Charisma have been delightful and charming.”
“I didn’t call her fat” during her pregnancy, Whedon said. “Of course I didn’t.”
“Joss has a habit of being cruel in a casual way,” Carpenter said in his February 2021 social media post. “He’s created hostile and toxic work environments since the start of his career. I know that because that I experienced it first hand. Many times.”
Contributors: Kelly Lawler, Charles Trepany and Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY; Andrew Dalton, Associated Press
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2022/01/17/joss-whedon-justice-league-ray-fisher-gal-gadot-misconduct/6557945001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022