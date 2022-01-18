Entertainment
Ahan Shetty on Salman Khan kissing Tadap poster at premiere: ‘It’s a dream come true’ | Bollywood
Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in last year’s outing Tadap. In a recent interview, Ahan spoke about superstar Salman Khan’s gesture of kissing Tadap’s poster at the premiere and what it meant to him.
At the film’s premiere in December, Salman Khan arrived and before meeting the media, approached the large poster for the film at the venue and kissed it. His gesture was appreciated by Suniel Shetty, who immediately rushed over to give him a hug. Video of this incident has gone viral on social media, with fans appreciating Salman’s gesture.
Speaking about the incident in a recent interview, Ahan said it was a “dream come true” for him since he was a Salman fan growing up. “I have admired Salman sir since I was a kid, I used to dance to his songs and take my shirt off. For him to turn around and kiss my poster is a dream come true,” Ahan told Pinkvilla.
Ahan added that for him Salman’s gesture was as good as his blessings. He added: “He gave me the blessings and I still can’t believe it.”
Tadap was the remake of Telugu film RX 100. The romantic action drama was directed by Milan Luthria and released in theaters on December 3 last year. However, the film didn’t do much at the box office, earning only a 35 crores with many industry experts attributing the lukewarm activity to Covid-19 and bad word of mouth.
Ahan has since signed a multi-film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, he revealed to Pinkvilla. However, the exact timeline of his films and the number of films he signed remains unclear.
Read also : Tadap film review: Ahan Shetty makes aggressive but star-studded debut
Last year, in an interview with Indian Express, Ahan discussed his comparisons to Father Suniel Shetty. “I’m very proud to be my father’s son, but his journey has been different and my journey is going to be different. I’m just very happy to be able to carry on his legacy. Other than that, I don’t feel any pressure. Yes , I’m going to be compared to him, but you can’t let that get to you,” he said.
