Katrina Kaif spotted after celebrating Lohri with hubby Vicky Kaushal dons hoodie worth Rs. 80K





Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif always leaves us in awe of her clothing choices and her fashion game is always on point. Whether it was her Sabyasachi lehenga at her wedding to Vicky Kaushal or the pastel-colored embroidered saree at their pre-wedding photo shoot, Katrina had it all rocked. A few days ago, the actress flew to Indore to celebrate Lohri with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, who was filming his film there. Now she’s back in Mumbai, and we’re obsessed with her airport look. On January 13, 2022, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Lohri and shared photos on their respective IG handles in the same way. In the photos, Katrina looked super stylish in red salwar suit that she had associated with a black puffer jacket and felt. On the other hand, Vicky looked dapper in her casual outfits. The couple looked madly in love as they posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, they wished “Happy Lohri” to their followers. Recommended Reading: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Gives Major Winter Fashion Goals In An Expensive Faux Fur Coat Worth Rs. 33,800 Now, after spending the weekend with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif is back in town. On January 17, 2022, the actress got vaccinated at Mumbai airport as she was returning from Indore. In the photos, Katrina Kaif was dressed in a pink hoodie, which she paired with black jeans and black sneakers. She tied her hair in a high ponytail. After all the necessary COVID-19 precautions, Katrina wore a mask and face shield as she exited the airport. Although we’re in love with Katrina Kaif’s cozy airport look, the price of her hoodie shocked us. His pink-colored hoodie comes from the shelves of luxury brand Gucci, and the price is high. On the brand’s official website, the hoodie is priced at £790, which when converted comes to Rs. 80,299 approximately. Check it out below: Also Read: Sunny Leone Turns Up The Heat In A Pink And Blue Monokini Worth Rs. 6K, Paired With A Shrug Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal donned pastel pink flower-embroidered outfits for their pre-wedding photo shoot. The bride and groom at the time paid homage to Katrina’s mother’s British heritage by wearing vintage-style couture and carrying hand-picked flowers in a bouquet. A few weeks ago, Sabyasachi Mukherjee took her IG handle and gave a brief description of Katrina Kaif’s floral saree with trailing veil. He shared that it took 1800 hours and 40 artisans to create the vintage-inspired saree. He had written : Katrina Kaif atkatrinakaif pays homage to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sabyasachi conceptualized and created a vintage-inspired couture saree with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding dress, the pastel tulle saree is adorned with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by artisans in Bengal and generously studded with semi-precious stones and crystals. The set required 40 craftsmen more than 1800 hours of manual work. Not only Katrina’s saree but also her original jewelry came from the shelves of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Katrina Kaif completed her look with a large uncut diamond choker and matching earrings. Sharing details of Katrina’s jewelry, the designer wrote: “The sari is paired with an uncut diamond choker adorned with pale Russian opals and emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelery jewelryabsabyasachi.” We love Katrina Kaif’s cozy airport look. And you? Let us know. Don’t Miss: Malaika Arora oozes Oomph in a risque thigh-high slit dress, pair it with gold sandals worth Rs. 90K AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/katrina-kaif-wears-a-pink-hoodie-worth-rs-80k-29766 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos