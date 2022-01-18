China asks coal producers to maintain production during Lunar New Year





A worker talks as he loads coal onto a truck at a depot near a state-owned Longmay Group coal mine on the outskirts of Jixi, Heilongjiang province, China October 24, 2015. Picture taken October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING/SINGAPROE, Jan 18 (Reuters) – China will ask coal miners to maintain normal production during the Lunar New Year holiday after a production boost that began in late 2021 pushed thermal coal stocks to record highs, a state planning official said Tuesday. The government was also pushing to speed up the approval and construction of inter-regional power grids to optimize the electricity system after a supply crisis last year led to widespread power rationing and record fuel prices. coal. China’s electricity consumption is expected to continue its rapid growth this year after a solid 10.3 percent expansion in 2021, Li Yunqing, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Meanwhile, China will also increase its new power generation capacity and encourage enterprises to maximize oil and gas production during the holidays. The Lunar New Year break begins on January 31 and lasts until February 6. Stockpiles of thermal coal at major power plants last stood at a seasonal high of 166 million tonnes as of Jan. 16, enough to cover 21 days of use, said Li, an official with the Economic Operations Department. of the NDRC. This was partly due to improved logistics after a 20% jump in rail freight dedicated to coal transport in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago, while the turnover figures of the main coal ports reached new heights. China’s thermal coal prices have stabilized at nearly 700 yuan ($110) a ton since November, after government orders to boost production caused prices to fall more than half from record highs. in mid-October. Natural gas, a critical heating fuel for northern China, remained plentiful as domestic fields were pumped out at high rates and importers maintained high inventories at underground sites and coastal receiving terminals, Li added. Daily gas consumption reached a record 1.372 billion cubic meters as of December 27, surpassing the previous peak of the last heating season by 50 million cubic meters. “Demand from the residential sector, power generation and key industries such as fertilizer production has been well covered,” Li said, adding that there has been no rationing so far. gas in the non-residential sector. ($1 = 6.3443 Chinese yuan renminbi) Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Shen Yan in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Richard Pullin Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

