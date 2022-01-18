Bhumi Pednekar talks about pay parity in Bollywood and the support system

With New Year’s Eve one day away and the holiday mood taking over, it seems such an unlikely day for my interview with Bhumi Pednekar, pioneering Bollywood actor, strong woman and climate warrior. But as soon as I join her, my reluctance quickly fades and what follows is a captivating conversation about the year 2021, the steadfast Pednekar trio, the evolution of her style and, above all, how she uses her voice to speak questions that matter.

A year of hard work

Its mobile network was a bit sketchy, but given the challenges 2021 threw at us, such minor inconveniences could be easily overlooked. This year has been extremely good and bad at the same time, recalls Bhumi. Even though there were months of us being locked down, she shot not one, not two, but four movies this year.

I’ve worked with directors I absolutely love and made films that I feel so lucky to be a part of, she says, continuing in an ecstatic tone, that she’s been lucky since the his family members are safe. Unlike 2020, 2021 was the year Covid entered our homes and we all felt it. This time was heartbreaking, his voice sounded dark this time.



Image credit: iDiva

Reel-life Bhumi: Breaking stereotypes, one role at a time

From breaking stereotypes onscreen to portraying shameless women standing up for themselves against society, the real Bhumi is close to the real-life version. His penchant for character-driven stories has secured him the attention of everyone from filmmakers to movie buffs.

Every movie choice I make comes from a place of awareness and I always try to empower my gender and those who are vulnerable, she says. Her work on and off screen is an extension of who I am and my value system. Other than Badhaai Do, Govinda Naam Mera and Raksha Bandhan coming out this year, another film is in the works with director Anubhav Sinha.

Ageism, darkening of the skin: the Bhumis take

Unafraid to make unconventional choices, she also faced criticism for taking on the role of a dark-skinned actor in Bala. Same Saand Ki Ankh stimulated the debate on ageism. So should roles based on marginalized or underrepresented sections of society go to actors who belong to that community?

Bhumi says there is a need for more representation but adds that ultimately she feels that as an actress it is her job to be able to represent different parties. I think the communication must be correct. You have to be sensitive to the community and the people who represented it, she says.



Image credit: iDiva

Since its beginnings with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi has portrayed many diverse characters and tried hard not to be typecast in Bollywood. It’s been a challenge because it’s hard to say no to pots that you know are going to make 200-300 crore. At the same time, you have to stick to what you think is right for you, she explains, unapologetically admitting that if sexist movies are a stereotype she follows, then so be it.

The Real Bhumi: Inside Pednekar’s (Not So) Ordinary House

Does her connection to Haryana (where her mother is from) partly explain why she is deeply committed to women’s empowerment, patriarchy and other social issues? To this, Bhumi says she had a lot of connection with the culture of Haryana as my maternal family is predominantly and extremely culturally rooted. But she calls herself a typical Mumbai girl and has had a beautiful blend of different cultures in her home. His late father was Goan.

After the death of their father, Bhumi and her sister Samiksha, a practicing lawyer, were raised by their mother, Sumitra Hooda Pednekar. Knowingly or unknowingly, the Pednekar trio challenged society’s traditional idea of ​​what makes a family complete: we don’t really lack a male presence for the typical reasons society expects a man in the home. We protect ourselves, were strong women. And it shows in everything from the way she lives her life to her career choices.

Bhumi believes the way her mother raised her and her sister was one of the greatest lessons of her life. Her mother and sister are her biggest detractors, she tells me. They will show me the mirror when needed and we are also pillars of strength for each other. We fight a lot, we cry a lot, we love a lot. We do everything together, Bhumi exclaims, her voice filled with gratitude, hinting that she is counting her blessings in a low voice. Another blessing, she recalls, is that her parents never said no to anything. Before becoming an actress, most of her pocket money in school and university, and then as a professional, was spent on clothes and makeup.



Image credit: iDiva

On the good things in life

A self-confessed beauty enthusiast, Bhumi says beauty should be inclusive: it’s for everyone. It’s something very personal for her, and contrary to popular belief, beauty is loving yourself, it’s happiness. Makeup, she says, has everything to do with choice.

Although there is no makeup must-have as such, lip balm and concealer are absolutely essential for her. There’s not much left unsaid about her love for makeup, but what’s more intriguing (and yet less talked about) is the evolution of her style.

Get into fashion

Confessing that she has a deep appreciation for the fashion and beauty industry, Bhumi reveals that her relationship with fashion has evolved over the years since she became more comfortable with herself. It soon starts to reflect in your choice of clothes, she explains and I nod excitedly on the phone. Now I’m not afraid to be sexy anymore, she says as I wonder aloud if she just read my mind.

My early movies weren’t the most glamorous, so I often had people early in my career styling my hair in ways that were nowhere near my personality. So that’s changed tremendously and I’m now an active part of my styling process, Bhumi shares, prompting me to think of all the conversation starter lehengas she’s been clicked on in 2021. Bhumi has an obvious explanation for wearing the sexy and flattering silhouette all over again. Without a doubt, I love Indian clothes, but this time so many people got married, there were wedding after wedding. True that.

Speaking of fashion, Bhumis’ sister, Samiksha Pednekar, often makes headlines for cooking up important beauty and fashion moments. Having a sister ensures that you are never alone. We’re best friends, Bhumi says before I even finish asking her about their relationship. Samiksha, who has been seated right behind her throughout, and I utter a collective aww.

For the Gram and beyond

As I write this, I’m quickly logging in to check what’s new on Bhumis Instagram and her latest photos clicked in the bosom of nature explain the summary network the day we got the call for this interview. I remember how she mentioned that nothing helps her relax like traveling. But again, tell us something we don’t already know, Bhumi.



Image credit: iDiva

One look at her grandmother would give you a glimpse of her envy-inducing travel diaries. Oh and there’s also FOOD and FAMILY that keep her going, which she shares. Once home, the whole family sits in the living room. We relax with mom while she prepares dishes that we love. We’re making the most of it as a family, she shares, adding that she and her sister would train after that because it’s a very big part of our lives. So that’s where she prepares to take on the world, I guess.

At several points in our conversation, Bhumi confides that she has always been a confident soul. The way my mom and sister are, I might have a superiority complex about things, she laughs. I could tell before she even mentions that part of that confidence comes from having a strong support system. My father and my mother supported my dream, and everything was an option for me and my sister. I think half the battle is won there, she admits.

Be vocal for what matters

The confidence she exudes is contagious and not intimidating, setting the stage for serious conversations about pay equity and sexism in the Bollywood industry. It exists, yes, and it is a huge problem.

Bhumi explains: At first I didn’t realize it, but as I got more successful I realized the disparity was huge. I left projects because I thought it was so unfair because sometimes they give you 5% of what male stars get. We understand it’s a business and I’m not talking about people who have a certain job behind them. I’m talking about those who have worked as much as me and delivered as many successful films as I have. That’s when it’s unfair and I put my foot down.



Image credit: iDiva

For the uninitiated, Bhumi Pednekar is not only a trailblazer but also a staunch advocate for climate conservation. Sharing that the work she does with Climate Warrior (a pan-Indian nature conservation advocacy campaign) is therapeutic for her, Bhumi states an obvious, but often overlooked fact: climate change is the greatest looming threat. with which humanity is confronted. We just saw one pandemic, there will be so many more. It’s not pessimism because I’m just stating facts as I read and become aware. We behave as if everything is working, but it is now.

At the cost of sounding repetitive, I wonder how she’s still standing, despite so much on her plate. In addition to taking each day as it comes, on bad days, come together and pretend like everything is fine. Get your glam, she signs. Truer words have never been spoken.

Credits:

Photographer: Taras Taraporvala

Stylist: Devanshi Tuli assisted by Shivika Paliwal and Humaira Lakdawala

Make-up: Sonik Sarwate

Hair: Ayesha DeVitre

Main and social image credit: iDiva