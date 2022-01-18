Giovanni Pernice responds to rumors that Rose is ‘retiring from the Strictly tour’

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has responded to rumors that dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis will not be part of the show’s arena tour.

The pair won the Glitterball Trophy at the end of the series last year, but there were claims they would not join the rest of the cast for the live performances across the country.

Giovanni, 31, took to his Instagram page over the weekend to clear things up once and for all and, thankfully, he was joined by the popular EastEnders actress.





The Italian dancer said, “Hello lovely people.

“Just a quick message to clear up all the rumors going around right now.

“Yeah, that’s right. Rose doesn’t tour at all anymore.

“So I’m going to dance by myself, all day, every day.”

Before fans’ hearts could properly break, there was some good news.

There have been claims the star, who was the show’s first deaf contestant, won’t be joining the tour – but now Gio has set the record straight.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she interjected, before Giovanni shyly asks, “You’re not going anywhere?” Are you coming on tour with me?

“Oh, she’s doing the rounds,” he added.

Rose then asked, “Are you happy?”

To which the Italian dancer replied: “Very good. Thank you.”

“Then I won’t be dancing alone, all day, every day.”





Viewers went wild for the close relationship between the pals.

Rose was the show’s first deaf contestant and Due had regularly captivated audiences with her emotional and skillful turns on the dance floor.

Rose will hit the dance floors of arenas across the country alongside finalists John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, chef Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, and Dragons’ Den investors Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Max George of The Wanted, who was on the show in 2020, is also set to tour with professional dancer Katya Jones.

Professional dancers Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Amy Dowden will also join the gang.

Many Strictly fans wondered what would happen to Kai Widdrington after his dance partner AJ Odudu had to pull out of last year’s show after injuring his ankle.

However, former Strictly contestant and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith came to the rescue and will now partner with the hunk.

The judges confirmed to be part of the panel are Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

All 33 shows will be choreographed and directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, who will also perform.

The tour will be hosted by new It Takes Two host, Janette Manrara.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live! The tour starts on January 20.

