Famous ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham arrested for slapping security guard at Hollywood nightclub





American television personality Farrah Abraham, famous for “Teen Mom”, was recently arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly slapping a security guard. According to Fox News, a representative from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the reality TV star was taken into custody Saturday night. Police say Abraham was arrested and booked after officers responded to a drum call at the nightclub where she was partying. On-site security was advised that there was a possibility of a fight on the roof of the facility. When the guards tried to escort Abraham out of the place, she slapped one of them. “Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private persons arrest] PPA arrest for battery,” read a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. According to TMZ, someone at the club started a fight with Abraham and his friend. When security arrived, the star reportedly became belligerent and was asked to leave the club. At one point, she slapped a guard, prompting police to be called and detained at the scene. Abraham shared a video of the incident on her Instagram on Sunday showing her struggling on the ground with a security guard on top of her. She also alleged that the altercation had been planned in advance by other people. restraining order against @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and plotted an attack on myself with @grandmaster_recorders staff as it was a complete ‘arrest of private persons’ setup,” wrote she writes. The star went on to lament that she was “molested, bruised, men on me and beaten. As a single mother, harassed, beaten and conspired as a paying customer.” She called the club again and demanded that they fire their management. She also thanked the police for “saving” her. stronger than all the weak people who hurt and traumatize us.” It is currently unknown if she will be formally charged, but the outlet reports that she was released shortly after the incident. This is not the first time in recent years that Abraham has come into conflict with the law.

In 2018, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a fight she had with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard in June of that year. As a result, she was sentenced to two years probation and five days of community service. Additionally, Abraham was also “ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management and stay away from the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” according to US Weekly.

