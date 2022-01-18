Betty Whites’ assistant shares one of the last photos taken of the late actor





Iconic film and TV actress, Betty White, appears from the happy days before moving on in a recent Facebook photo shared by her assistant on her 100th birthday.

Betty Whitesmiles in one of the last known photos of the late actress. The iconic actress started her career in earnest in the 1950s and starred in several other television series before rising to prominence in the 1970s and 80s. Best known for her role as Rose Nylund in The golden girls, the following The Golden Palace, and fallout empty nest, White has also made guest appearances on hit shows like Malcolm in the middle, That 70s show, Love glory and beauty, BONE, and others over the years. White died on December 31, 2021, just before her 100th birthday. The actress has led a celebrated career, amassing more than 100 acting credits and five Primetime Emmys, a Daytime Emmy, a Grammy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995 and even received honorary mayor of Hollywood the same year. After a stroke on Christmas Day, White died in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related:Betty White Sitcom Ladies Man Hosted A Surprise Golden Girls Reunion Betty White‘s assistant, Kiersten, recently shared a new photo on Facebook of the Golden Girl taken on December 20, 2021, 11 days before her untimely passing. The 99-year-old wears a bright green top and white pants, smiling towards the camera in her classic red lipstick. Kiersten writes:I believe this is one of the last pictures of her” and I wanted to share the photo on this “special day“, referring to what would have been White’s 100th birthday (January 17). She also remarks that the actress “was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.” Check out the photo below:



Fans considered White one of the most beloved entertainment icons in film and TV history, as evidenced by the outpouring of support on the Facebook post, which has over 682,000 reactions and 39,000 comments. . Known for her love of animals, several organizations, including Juno’s Place and the Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals, say they have received an influx of donations in White’s name. Others comment on the influence she’s had on their lives, proving that White’s beaming positivity and goodwill aren’t just some of the characters she’s played throughout her life. While fans understandably mourned White’s passing, the photo is a heartwarming showcase of human compassion and support. In the face of a global pandemic and other disasters, fans have often commented that Betty WhiteThe longevity of was a sign of hope. Through his blatant kindness, White lifted people’s spirits and continues to do so by illustrating that happiness in the photo, even days before his passing. A particular scene from The golden girls has since gone viral, highlighting her comedic prowess and acting abilities, and the show will be part of a Betty White tribute marathon on the Hallmark Channel, which ends January 18 at 5 a.m. ET/PT.

More: Every Show Is Set In The Golden Girls Universe Source:Betty White What time does the Moon Knight trailer come out (and how to watch)

