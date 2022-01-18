Christina Ricci is happy with the current situation of women in Hollywood





Christina Ricci, who has been Hollywood royalty for most of her life, believes that while things can still change for the better, women are “at least playing more and more interesting characters because of time. where we are”. Christina, who appeared on the big screen when she was just 11 playing Wednesday Addams in the 1991 classic The Addams Family, opened up about the subject in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times , where she also talked about her new series yellow jackets, now on Showtime. “[The cast has] discussed how things have changed just in terms of acting – what you’re allowed to ask for yourself,” she told the exit. “A lot of the young girls on this show are quite capable of standing up for themselves and saying, ‘No, I won’t do that. I don’t want to do this. I don’t like the way I am being treated.’ And to witness that, having been their age on film sets, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing. So are we all allowed to do that?’ It’s so fun to not be hampered by all the traditional requirements that there were for female characters… in terms of what you’re allowed to express as an actress that wouldn’t throw you into the realm of “difficult”. (Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Contributor) She went on to analyze her own career choices and how industry insiders reacted to them. “There was definitely a time when I didn’t fit in with everything that was going on,” she said. “I was constantly asked where I should go to audition for romantic comedies and the things that were available for actresses my age, and I didn’t fit any of them because I’m just a different type of actress. C It was a very difficult time. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the presence of mind that young women have these days. I tried very hard to change myself and make myself so that I fit into this kind of roles and movies, and it never worked out.” However, the roles she ended up taking on over the years certainly paid off. From the 1990s Sirens, about a “neurotic” teenager (Winona Ryder) who moves with her mother (Cher) and sister (Christina) to a small town in Massachusetts, and continues with roles in the 1990s classic Sometimes, black comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Prozac Nation, mothers and daughters and the last Matrix film, Christina’s career has certainly been varied successfully, but it has also been distinctly her own. His last show yellow jackets is critically acclaimed and has already been renewed for a second season. It follows the lives of four teenage girls who were involved in a plane crash in 1996 and forced to live in the desert. Christina joins Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis to play the girls’ adult counterparts. If you haven’t streamed the drama yet, it’s definitely time to watch it on repeat.

