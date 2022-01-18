From Malaika to Saif, Bollywood celebrities who found love after divorce





In India, divorce is still a taboo subject, treated as the end of the world. But it shouldn’t be. Seeking a new relationship and finding love again, if desired, should be normalized in our society so that the stigma attached to divorce is reduced. Some celebrities have done just that and given everyone the inspiration to try love again. 1. After Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabanis separated, he found love in Shibani Dandekar Image credit: Instagram.com/faroutakhtar Farhan and Adhuna have been married for 17 years and also have two children. But both found love after their divorce. Farhan and Shibani Dandekar have been together since 2018 while Adhuna is dating Dino Moreas’ brother, Nicolo Morea. Image credit: Instagram.com/iadhuna 2. Sussanne Khan is dating Arslan Goni after his divorce from Hrithik Roshan Image credit: Instagram.com/suzkr Sussanne and Hrithik had a very cordial breakup and remain friends even after their divorce, co-parenting their children with lots of love. Recently, Sussanne shared photos of her new beau, Arslan Goni, proving that she has found love again. 3. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are parents after he and Mehr Jesia divorce Image credit: Instagram.com/rampal72 One of the most amazing couples in the modeling world, Arjun and Mehr have called it quits after a 20-year marriage. The duo share two daughters. Today, Arjun has a baby with fashion designer and model, Gabriella Demetriades, and the two are happier than ever! 4. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are married after his divorce from Amrita Singh Image credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan Saif and Amrita Singh’s divorce has been much discussed, whether from the perspective of their daughter, Sara Ali Khan, or by Saif himself. Today, their children have a great relationship with Kareena, who is now Saifs’ wife. The two actors are the parents of Jehangir and Taimur Ali Khan. 5. Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor after splitting from Arbaaz Khan Image credit: Instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial Malaika was shamed by regressive trolls for dating Arjun Kapoor after his divorce from Arbaaz Khan, even though Arbaaz was also dating a younger woman after their breakup. However, it’s heartwarming to see that Malaika didn’t let the criticism get to her and talked about finding love in her 40s. 6. Pulkit Samrat Dating Kriti Kharbanda After Divorcing Shweta Rohira

Image credit: Instagram.com/kriti.kharbanda Pulkit married his longtime girlfriend Shweta but they divorced. Following this, he dated Yami Gautam and is now in a relationship with actress Kriti Kharbanda. seven. Karan Singh Grover found love in Bipasha Basu after two failed marriages Image credit: Instagram.com/bipashabasu Bipasha was candid about the reservations people had about her marriage to Karan, alluding to the stigma of divorcees. Karan had previously been married to Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget. But today, he and Bipasha are in a beautiful relationship, serving marriage purposes for days! 8. Kalki found love after her divorce from Anurag Kashyaps Image credit: Instagram.com/kalkikanmani After her divorce from Anurag Kashyaps, Kalki found love again with Guy Hershberg and even had a baby with him. Anurag reportedly even called Kalki and offered her parenting advice if she ever needed it. All good that ends well, right? Main image credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan, Instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial

