Actor Dileep asks HC to ban the media from reporting a case against him | actress attack case

Kochi: Actor Dileep, accused in the ‘actress sexual assault case’, applied to the Kerala High Court on Monday for an order banning the publication and broadcast of matters related to the trial.

Dileep said the Investigative and Prosecuting Department “dropped the suit in court” and filed the petition against the state police chief, the investigator and a private television station.

He said a “closed trial” was required under Article 327(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the offense with which he was charged and that the printing and publication of the proceedings was illegal.

“They (the investigative and prosecuting agencies) have sponsored and resorted to media lawsuits because these have no accountability and can be easily sponsored, especially in a time when fake news and contrary forms of journalism ethics are prevalent and it is easy to choose an appropriate media house and use their services to propagate lies about the trial of the case,” the petition states.

The motion filed by attorney Philip T Varghese said there was a deliberate and concerted act of criminal contempt obstructing the administration of justice by scandalizing the court and prejudicing the trial by publishing the records of the trial conducted.

The actor also argued that not only the private broadcaster, but other outlets – including print, digital and social media – are now printing and publishing information that constitutes criminal contempt.

On January 9, the criminal branch had registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigator based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep which was recently broadcast by a television station in which the actor was heard plotting to attack officials.

The audio clips were released shortly after a director, Balachandra Kumar, made startling revelations against Dileep in the actress’ assault case via a TV channel.

The victim – an actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films – was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted inside her car for two hours by some of the defendants, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. and later escaped to a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actress.

There are ten defendants in the case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was subsequently arrested and released on bail later.

The case comes as the trial in the actress’ assault case progressed in a special court in Kochi. PTI