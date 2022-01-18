Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike spark dating rumors





Are Jules and Elliot dating IRL? “Euphoria” co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike sparked romance rumors on Sunday night with a cozy outing in West Hollywood. Schafer, 23, and Fike, 26, were pictured holding hands after dining together at celebrity favorite restaurant The Nice Guy. Fike wore a black and tan striped sweater with dark pants, while Schafer stepped out in a black jacket, gray hoodie, patterned skirt and red face mask. An eyewitness claimed on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that Schafer and Fike were “kissing” and “dancing” inside the hotspot, where they were joined by teammates including Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie. Representatives for Schafer and Fike did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. Schafer and Fike’s characters are in a love triangle on the HBO show. BACKGROUND GRID The dinner took place as the second episode of “Euphoria” Season 2 aired on the East Coast, teasing an increasingly complicated love triangle between Schafer and Fike’s characters and Zendaya’s Rue. Rue met Elliot at a house party in last week’s preview after reigniting her relationship with Jules. Rue and Elliot continued to hang out and do drugs together on this Sunday’s episode, leading to a suspicious Jules accusing his girlfriend of having a crush on Elliot. Schafer and Fike posed for photos together at the “Euphoria” Season 2 premiere on Jan. 5. Getty Images for HBO When Zendaya and Schafer first read the scripts for the new season, they were admittedly wary of a boy coming between their characters. “I remember when [creator] sat [Levinson] I first talked about the idea of ​​this Elliot character, I didn’t feel like someone who rushes ‘Rules’ all the way,” Zendaya, 25, says Variety earlier this month. “And I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what are we doing here? “But, looking back, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen to these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exists and that he’s the person who is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things. which must happen. Zendaya’s character, Rue, spent time with Fike’s Elliot. HBO Schafer echoed, “I think I was in a similar boat to Z when I first heard about that ‘boy Elliot’. But, you know, as we saw what that brought to the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he is much amused. “Euphoria” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

