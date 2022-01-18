Tanushree Dutta upset to be called Indian model only said I’m a Bollywood star

Tanushree Dutta made headlines in 2018 when she accused Nana Patekar of sexual abuse during MeToo but after a lengthy investigation the police decided to drop the case. Now, Tanushree Dutta wrote about her Wikipedia page that she was upset about the misinformation on it.

New Delhi: Tanushree Dutta has long been shunned from Bollywood films. She lives mostly in the United States, but she often shares her photos and videos on social media. Tanushree Dutta has also been the victim of controversy on several occasions. Tanushree Dutta has long been absent from the news, but now she is in the news again. In fact, she said her Wikipedia profile was incomplete. Along with that, she talked about her achievement.

Tanushree Dutta shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote an accompanying caption. She captioned, “Hello friends, there’s something that’s been bothering me for a long time.” This is my Wikipedia profile. In this, a lot of bad was written about me and at the same time I was told that the Indian model and reduced my achievements. I tried to convert but it always comes back the same. She further added, I am a Miss India Universe and Bollywood actress/star so I don’t know why she says Indian Model.

She wrote: “This is the first thing people see on Google when they see a public figure for work/awards etc. and my profile is weird and sucks.” Imagine that after doing so much in one lifetime, I couldn’t even have a direct and accurate Wikipedia presentation. Maybe the scriptures are right and my rewards and gratitude will be in heaven. Anyway, I stopped looking at my mess with that kind of weird stuff, there’s not much I can do about it! If anyone can help please do so but I think very nice and amazing things are going to happen for me in 2022.

Tanushree Dutta made headlines in 2018 when she accused Nana Patekar of sexual abuse during MeToo but after a lengthy investigation the police decided to drop the case. Tanushree Dutta’s allegations were deemed baseless in the investigation. In this case, the police had filed a “B report”. A B report is filed when the police cannot find even a single piece of evidence against the accused.