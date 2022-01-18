Mulgi Zali Ho actor Kiran Mane has been removed from the show due to his continued disrespectful and offensive behavior towards his co-stars





TV actor Kiran Mane, who plays the character Vilas Patil in ‘Mulgi Zali Ho’ on Star Pravah, was recently asked to quit the show after the channel received complaints that he misbehaved with people. female cast members. The actor, however, insisted he was dropped from the show due to his anti-establishment stance, but the outlet clarified the action had nothing to do with Mane’s political views. . In a statement, Star Pravah clarified that Kiran Mane’s ouster from Mulgi Zali Ho was triggered by his unruly behavior with his co-actors and crew, especially with female cast members. The channel said in a statement, “We have been made to understand that the allegations made by actor Mr. Kiran Mane, who plays the character of Vilas Patil in the show ‘Mulgi Zhali Ho’, are baseless and contrived. It is unfortunate that such allegations have been made. » “The production company has confirmed that the decision to fire Mr. Mane from the show was due to his misconduct with several of the show’s co-artists, particularly the show’s female protagonist. Several complaints have been filed by his co-stars. actors, its director and other members of the show’s unit against his continued disrespectful and offensive behavior towards them,” the statement read. Continuing further, the channel said, “Despite numerous warnings given to Mr. Kiran Mane, he continued to behave in the same manner, violating basic decency and decorum on the show’s sets. Given our zero tolerance policy for any type of disrespectful behavior towards women, we support the decision to fire him from the show. Additionally, they stated that they respect individual views and opinions and defined the right to free speech: “As members of the content industry, we respect all views and opinions and consider ourselves as defenders of freedom of expression. However, we are also committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for our artists, especially women. Must Read: Naagin 6: Superwoman lead actress, plot around COVID, 55 actresses auditioned, here’s everything you need to know about Ekta Kapoors’ show! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

