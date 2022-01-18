Deepika Padukone will perform her own stunts in her next movie Pathan – Celebrity





Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is no stranger to her own stunts in movies. In fact, she’s relishing the opportunity to see some action first-hand and she’s sure to see some in her next film. Pathane, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. bollywood hungama reported that Padukone will not use an understudy in Siddharth Anands Pathane and perform his own stunts. The actor was a national level badminton player in India and is known to be very athletic. Is this the first time that Padukone will do his own stunts? Not at all. According to bollywood hungama, the actor performed martial arts stunts in the 2009 film Chandni Chowk in China, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Chandni Chowk in China Director Nikhil Advani said: “There were some scenes that we thought were too dangerous. But she insisted on removing the body double and also the wirings. She is very athletic, it runs in her family. Then there was Akshay Kumar to inspire her. Akshay had done so much action on screen. It was a new experience for Deepika and she sailed through the action. She worked very hard to get the posture and the power in the action scenes. In 2014 Kochadaiyaan, Padukone again stepped up and performed a 10-minute stunt without a double. Pathane will also see Khan perform his own risque stunts. According to previous reports from News18, Khan plays a RAW agent named Feroze Pathan in the film and will be joined by John Abraham as well as Padukone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://images.dawn.com/news/1189277/deepika-padukone-to-perform-her-own-stunts-in-her-upcoming-film-pathan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

