Actor Michael Douglas has warned he could ‘lose part of his tongue and jaw’ after being diagnosed with cancer





The BAFTA-winning actor, who also made headlines with his marriage to actress Catherine Zeta Jones, broke into the entertainment industry in the late 1960s and enjoyed great success with the film adaptation of the book One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Yet, away from his busy work schedule and the glitzy, glamorous lifestyle of Hollywood, Douglas went through a tough battle with what he first described as throat cancer.

In a candid interview with People about his health battle, the star admitted that despite the severity of his condition, he never thought he was going to die. He said: “It’s weird, I know, but during the whole period of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, it never occurred to me that I could die. “My mother was 92 when she died,” he continued. “My dad, he recently turned 102. I never thought much about death or aging. In an interesting twist of events, as part of Male Cancer Awareness Week, Douglas shockingly revealed that although he initially said he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, he was actually suffering. of tongue cancer. READ MORE: Diabetes: lipid-lowering oil that lowers blood sugar by 30% – study

Speaking to fellow actor Samuel L Jackson, Douglas went on to say that it was his surgeon who recommended he release a statement that it was throat cancer, but went on to say that had he needed surgery, it could have spelled the end of his acting career. “It’s not going to be pretty. You could lose part of your tongue and jaw,” Douglas recalled, telling his surgeon. In a remarkable interview with the Guardian in 2013, two years after his recovery, Douglas revealed more about his cancer journey, particularly the cause. He told the newspaper that tongue cancer was ’caused’ by oral sex like the sexually transmitted disease HPV [human papillomavirus], causes cancer. DO NOT MISS :

Despite his honesty in the interview, his comments sparked an angry public outcry, forcing the star to clarify what he meant. Douglas’ publicist later told US news outlet CNN that the actor did not blame HPV solely for his cancer; because he was also a smoker and drinker. A released statement said: “Michael Douglas did not say that cunnilingus was the cause of his cancer. Oral sex has been discussed as a suspected cause of some oral cancers, as doctors point out in the article, but he did not didn’t say it was the specific cause of his personal cancer. After doctors found the ‘walnut-sized tumor’ at the base of his tongue, Douglas was soon diagnosed with stage four cancer and embarked on an intensive course of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. eight weeks.

“It’s a tough race. It can really get rid of it,” he told the Guardian. “As well as the amount of chemo I was getting, it also undoes all the good stuff. It made me very weak.” According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, oral cancers are particularly serious, with only half of those diagnosed still alive five years later. Most often this is due to late diagnosis. Cancer Research UK adds that it is important to recognize the signs and symptoms of tongue cancer, as the disease can form either on the tongue [the part you stick out] and at the base of the tongue. Symptoms of tongue cancer can include: A red or white patch on the tongue that does not go away

A sore throat that won’t go away

A sore spot (ulcer) or lump on the tongue that won’t go away

Pain when swallowing

Numbness in the mouth that won’t go away

Unexplained bleeding from the tongue (not caused by biting the tongue or other injury)

Pain in the ear.

Rightly pointed out by Douglas, HPV can infect the mouth and throat, potentially causing cancers of the oropharynx. [back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils]. However, it usually takes years for an individual to develop cancer after being infected with HPV, with other factors such as smoking or chewing tobacco also playing a vital role in causing cancer. The main treatments for tongue cancer include surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy, combined or alone. Treatment depends on how far an individual’s cancer has progressed and how far it has spread. It also depends on the part of the tongue that is affected. Advanced cancer, which Douglas had, means the cancer is larger than 4cm or has grown outside the tongue, invading other tissues or lymph nodes. At this stage, the most common treatments include: Chemotherapy and radiation therapy together (chemoradiotherapy) to the throat and neck

Surgery to remove part of your throat (including all or part of your tongue) and some of the lymph nodes in your neck, followed by radiation therapy or chemoradiotherapy

Radiotherapy alone. After being given the all-clear from cancer in 2011, Douglas confessed that he still had check-ups every six months in order to stay cancer-free.

