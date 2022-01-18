Hollywood professionals are in silent rebellion against the revival RT Games & Culture

A new fight in the culture wars has emerged from an unexpected corner. Hollywood (of all places) is showing signs of resistance to the revival, with several prominent Tinseltown insiders speaking out against the forced-hire policies.

In a recent Blog on Barry Weiss’ Substack, written by Peter Kiefer and Peter Savodnik, these often anonymous insiders gave their thoughts on new “diversity mandates.” It seems that many Hollywood producers (like the public) have noticed that the rise of these ideological politics has been synonymous with the decline of the cultural relevance of films.

From writers to actors to set designers, white men are being replaced in an entertainment industry they created. There have been attempts over the years to point to the direction of this phenomenon, but the subject has either been denied or celebrated as progress. Part of the unstoppable nature of this trend has simply been the discomfort caused by trying to address it, which tends to result in outcry, hands over ears and shouting. It was “too taboo to notice” – until we finally reached that shocking point of the near-uselessness of an entire industry (almost an entire art form) of self-destructive guilt.















Just whisper the subject and people immediately latch onto their work.

These wake-up call policies imposed on hiring unfortunately not only ensure that a certain significant subset of society cannot find work, on-screen or off-screen, but also that the public loses interest in the films and programs that are “decided by a committee”. Because even a woke hire can always be accused of further indiscretion, and replaced with an even more woker hire, there is a culture of fear created that is not conducive to a creative industry.

The rest of the corporate world has surrendered to this phenomenon years ago, and every institution is suffering from it in its own way. Ironically, Hollywood was of course one of the main instigators of the resulting proliferation of ideology.

Unlike the broader corporate world, woke activists who support “McCarthyism of diversity” in Hollywood face two particular problems. First, it is made up of high-profile personalities who can speak up and be heard. And second, a movie business that can no longer fulfill its function of “entertaining people” is dysfunctional and economically unfeasible.

There’s no doubt that public disinterest (and even distaste) for the Hollywood brand is at an all-time high.

Concretely, the serious takeover of Hollywood by wokeism began around 2015 with the 87th Academy Awards and the hype of #OscarsSoWhite, and progressed with the #Me too movement of 2017.

Shortly after, this was further accelerated by the George Floyd incident and subsequent Black Lives Matter riots, prompting the Academy in 2020 to launch a platform for capturing standards of representation and inclusion. Like most corporate policies based on “affirmative action”, the language of these proposals is made up of buzzwords that, paradoxically, enact strict policies of discrimination. According to this initiative, for a film to qualify for Best Picture, the representation of white males among everyone from interns to executives (on and off screen) will be artificially limited.

By 2024, no film will be considered for Best Picture without meeting two of four standards for portraying “underrepresented groups,” which include women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

These initiatives are supported by an institution known as ARRAY Crew, a database of women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) film professionals (camera operators, art directors, makeup artists, sound producers, etc.) as an approved employee pick list for producers – totally circumventing any potential or accidental hiring of white men, based on merit. This “fundamentally changed the way Hollywood productions will be staffed in the future”, according to Hollywood journalist.

Kiefer and Savodnik’s article collects statements from various concerned Hollywood professionals:

“The public stops trusting us. They start to see us as a community twisting into a pretzel to make every movie as woke as possible, every relationship racially mixed, every character sexually fluid, and they decide we’re telling stories set in a never-never-land instead of a world they know and experience. If that happens… we will lose them. – anonymous director.















“I get so paranoid even for phone calls. It’s so scary. My close friends and family are just like, ‘Don’t say anything.’ It’s one of those things, ‘Can I sleep at night if I say something?’ Getting jobs in this city is so hard, and I’m so grateful to have a great job. If there’s a so-called ding on my file, it would just be an argument against my hiring. – anonymous writer.

“Everyone has gone so underground with their true feelings about things. If you express things in a certain way, it can really have negative repercussions for you. – Mike White, writer and director of HBO hit ‘The White Lotus’.

“You are no longer allowed to choose your staff, and the studios will not allow you to interview anyone who is not a person of color.” – anonymous showrunner.

“Now they’ll just say, ‘Sorry, diversity quotas. We’re just not allowed to hire you,” – anonymous actor.

No less than Quentin Tarantino has added his opinion on this matter, stating during an appearance on Bill Maher last year saying: “Ideology has become more important than art. It’s as if ideology prevails over art. Ideology trumps individual effort. Ideology trumps good.

To which Maher responds, “Yeah, there are two types of movies: virtue flaggers and superhero movies.”

Art withers under strict censorship, for effective art speaks truths and moralizes on widely accepted virtues. An effective writers room, especially when it comes to comedy and realistic drama, is meant to be a reckless, free-form, unrestrained riff of the funniest, nastiest, darkest, and darkest ideas. naughty that a team can suggest. Magic operates in an unbridled environment.

But hiring mandates don’t allow like-minded creatives to organically link; they are chosen on the basis of independent criteria like race and sexual orientation, and at any time they can be removed and replaced to serve a new term, and none of this has anything to do with the success of writing an amazing story.

Recently, CBS required writers’ rooms to be staffed with at least 40% BIPOC writers, rising to 50% by 2023. Each studio has a similar strict scheme of “inclusion standards.”

“I’m sitting in a room trying to run a show with a bunch of people I don’t fully trust.” – anonymous writer.















It seems that many big budget revival deals turn out to be box office failures (like the reboots of “Sex and the City” and “Ghostbusters”). However, it also seems that, at least for now, economic concerns are still not enough to contain the tentacles of “woke activism”.

For those in the know, Hollywood has been stagnating for years, with the real money coming from TV reruns and wherever older movies can be sold. The rise of Netflix and streaming services has further collapsed this model, leaving entertainment creators feeling financially strained as well as fleeing discriminatory mandates.

Some of these professionals apparently see their last chance to save their careers, or at least retaliate against the ruinous fanatics, in the threat of legal action. A courtroom is much harder to control ideologically than an awards ceremony or a recruiting agency, after all.

As has been shown in other similar cases, which may well turn out to be the final battleground for Hollywood’s future. As an anonymous showrunner quoted by Kiefer and Savodnik put it, “This is all going to end in a giant class action lawsuit.”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.