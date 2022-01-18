Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe opens up about ‘miserable’ career in modeling industry





Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in the time travel drama Outlander and found great success, but that wasn’t always the case. Before starring in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, alongside Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, the Irish beauty’s career didn’t always go in the right direction. Before landing the role in the gripping fantasy series, Outlander’s leading lady was a catwalk model and recently opened up about her time in one of the world’s most demanding professions.





(Picture: Starz)

As a model, Caitriona walked for several high-end designers in the early 2000s including Chanel, Valentino, Alexander McQueen and Givenchy, but revealed the job made her “miserable”. The budding actress quickly became one of the industry’s most in-demand models, before eventually swapping fashion to star as Claire Fraser in the Starz drama. Caitriona told Vanity Fair that life as a model isn’t always as good as it seems. There was something about the theatrics of the parades and the event that I really loved, she first told Vanity Fair.





(Photo: Collins Dublin)

However, after nearly 10 years of showcasing some of fashion’s biggest brands, the work has finally lost its appeal. She said: For the past two years, I was really miserable. It’s not exactly the most beautiful industry or the healthiest industry. Caitriona returned to her old career after landing a few minor roles, in 2006 she appeared as a runway clerk in the classic fashion film The Devil Wears Prada, and also featured in the science blockbuster -Super 8 fiction by JJ Abrams. However, it wasn’t until she was cast alongside Sams Highland warrior Jamie Fraser that her acting pursuits began to blossom. She appeared in a major role in one of this year’s Oscar favorites, Belfast, which centers on a working-class family living through the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Caitriona decided to take a leap of faith and move from New York to Los Angeles, although she was only performing in minor roles at this time and the rest is history. I knew I had a passion for acting, she continued. I knew it was something that, if given the chance, I would attack with everything I had. Unfortunately, she was initially dumped by her manager, who told her “You have to wear the dress and put on makeup and do the hot girl thing.” It was so not me, said Caitriona. I’m glad I knew I wanted to do it with integrity, if that makes sense. Luckily, it wasn’t long before she found international success with Outlander and became one of television’s most recognizable heroines. Outlander Season 6 premieres Sunday, March 6 on Starz in the US and Starz Play in the UK. Get the latest celebrity gossip and TV news straight to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly Showbiz newsletter here .

