Indoor go-karting, arcade to anchor first phase of Schaumburg entertainment district





The first Midwest location based in Orlando Indoor karting and Andretti games is proposed to anchor the first of a new entertainment district in Schaumburg on the west side of the Renaissance Hotel and the Village Congress Center. Other components would include another entertainment venue, a restaurant, and a 900-space parking lot with an elevated walkway connecting it to the Renaissance on property long set aside as a performing arts center. Schaumburg officials are closing in on a deal approved by the village’s General Government Committee on Monday to pay Oak Brook-based Kensington Development Partners $23.7 million to develop the first 8-acre phase of what is expected to ultimately to be a 23-acre entertainment district on the east side of Meacham Road north of the I-90 Turnpike. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is reportedly paying the village $6 million for its own development-ready site where it plans to invest an additional $20 million in an 80,000 square foot facility, including a racetrack, arcade and other amenities. The company has locations in Florida, Georgia and Texas. The current agreement with Kensington would give it a two-year option to exclusively market and purchase the two remaining plots in the first phase of the Entertainment District. Officials believe that Andretti’s installation will generate interest in these sites. “We need an icebreaker, and I think that’s the icebreaker for that area over there,” Schaumburg administrator Frank Kozak said of Andretti’s site on Monday. The construction of the parking lot itself is estimated at $17.9 million, although the additional cost of the pedestrian bridge to the Renaissance concourse is yet to be determined. Village consultants at SB Friedman Development Advisors have projected that Andretti Indoor Karting & Games alone could contribute $12.5 million to the tax increase funding district by helping fund public improvements associated with the redevelopment of the two sides of Meacham Road along Algonquin Road. The parking lot, for example, will be entirely funded by the TIF district which reserves an increase in the annual property taxes of its properties for such improvements. The Andretti facility is also estimated to generate about $955,000 a year in consumption taxes for the village, based on an expectation of $16 million in annual sales. Plans for the Entertainment District’s first phase do not include the north side of Thoreau Drive, where the Village plans to demolish the one-story, 110,000-square-foot Woodfield Green Executive Center in the fall. “There’s a tremendous opportunity to do additional phases here,” said Matt Frank, director of economic development for Schaumburg. That includes a possible relocation of the long-envisaged performing arts center as part of the convention center campus, he said. The full village council will vote on the Kensington deal next Tuesday.

