Vinod Kambli tried his luck from politician to actor in Bollywood





Whether he was a former cricketer, let’s say actor or politician, he tried his luck in all three areas. Yes, we are talking about Vinod Kambli. Today, January 18, we celebrate our 49th anniversary. While Vinod Kambli is best known for cricket, he has also played his unsuccessful runs in politics and film. He was an active worker in the Lok Bharti party and also contested the 2009 assembly elections in Mumbai but was defeated. Apart from that, he also starred in Bollywood movies ‘Anarth’ and ‘Pal-Pal Dil Ke Paas’ but he couldn’t make it there either. Thanks to Doordarshan, she appeared on the small screen in a series called Miss India. Today, if anyone knows it the most apart from cricket, then for the next cricket analysis program on a news channel. By the way, let us tell you that Kambli may have been unlucky in cricket, politics and movies but was very lucky in personal life. Proof of this is his wife Andrea Hewitt Kambli, seeing that everyone just keeps watching. Before the wedding, Andrea was recognized as a model, in 2006 she married Vinod Kambli. Significantly, Kambli’s first wife Noella was no less beautiful, her first marriage ended in divorce. According to media reports, last year Indian former cricketer and actor Vinod Kambli fell victim to fraud. Fraudsters cheated him out of over one million rupees. An FIR was also registered against an unknown person at Bandra Police Station. In the name of KYC update, Vinod Kambli was defrauded of Rs 1,13,998. The police got the money back: Let’s say that as soon as the complaint was received by the Bandra police, they had also done the job of reversing the money transaction with the help of the cyber police and the bank. Now the police are extracting the details of the account holder to whose account the money was transferred. Avinash, from Mauritius, will be the first high performance director in weightlifting Indian Open: Lakshya Sen beats Prannoy to qualify for the semi-finals AFC: Shocking revelation of captain Ashalata Devi, says: ‘Reaching the quarter-finals and…’

