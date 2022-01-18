In a virus-stricken future, humanity endures amid grief





HOW HIGH WE GO IN THE DARK

By Sequoia Nagamatsu How do we react to the self-made devastation of the Anthropocene? With black humor? Resistance? Anger? Sequoia Nagamatsu’s moving and thought-provoking debut novel, How High We Go in the Dark, has an answer: with grief.

In the near future, scientists investigate a Siberia that is melting due to climate change as if a god had unzipped the snow-capped swamps. But an unearthed Neanderthal corpse hides something inside: a catastrophic virus. The resulting arctic plague will transform the world. Humans build euthanasia amusement parks and funeral skyscrapers. They fix robotic pets that speak for the dead or retreat into virtual reality worlds. Grief and loss permeate every page in a way that resonates with our moment without feeling overwhelmed by it. (Nagamatsu published many of these chapters years before Covid emerged.) If you notice that my summary doesn’t name the characters, it’s because this novel-in-stories features different narrators and settings in each chapter. If you’re a news buff like me, you’ll be impressed by Nagamatsu’s meticulous work. If you crave sustained characters and plot arcs, well, you’ll have to settle for admiring the well-rehearsed prose, poignant meditations, and unique concepts. Just small pleasures.

The reader might best approach the book as a melancholic season of Black Mirror. Chapters with titles like Elegy Hotel and 30,000 Years Under A Eulogy each center understated and inventive conceits even as they take place in the same world. In Pig Son, a grief-stricken scientist bonds with an artificial pig that is learning to talk while growing organs for dying children. It is a beautiful but dark book. Humanity has long turned to humor in our darkest moments, but the levity seems absent even in a chapter narrated by a stand-up comedian. That said, the dark tone unifies the disparate characters and plots.

How High We Go in the Dark is a welcome addition to a growing trend of what we might call the speculative epic: genre novels that use a wide openness to tackle big issues like climate change while leapfrogging between characters, timelines, and even narrative modes. . Recent or upcoming examples include Matt Bells Appleseed, Hanya Yanagiharas To Paradise, Anthony Doerrs Cloud Cuckoo Land, and Emily St. John Mandels Sea of ​​Tranquility. The ur-text could be David Mitchells Cloud Atlas, with its interlocking narratives spanning from the 19th century to a dystopian future. Why does this form speak to today? It is perhaps a natural reaction to the autofiction trend of recent decades, with its pure realism and narrow subjectivity. Or maybe it’s because the problems we face seem so overwhelming that only a vast imaginative web can begin to address them. Genre switching can set off alarm bells for science fiction and fantasy readers who often correctly assume that a literary author is praised for sprinkling genre elements into a work without real investment in them. That’s not the case here. Nagamatsu hits literary and sci-fi targets squarely, offering psychological insights into lyrical prose while earnestly exploring speculative conceits. How to solve such a vast mosaic? Nagamatsu tries an interesting approach. Two final stories expand the scope even further: one sending humanity into the future on a generation ship in search of a new beginning, and another reaching into the cosmic past to mystically explain our origins. I found the first more successful than the second. But in the end, it’s the little human moments that burrow into readers’ hearts. At an amusement park for dying children, an employee watches a boy’s mother give him a final hug and a sip of her juice bottle before pulling out a syringe. Elsewhere, a lonely man falls in love with a metaverse woman who speaks of life, despite the sadness. How High We Go in the Dark is a book of grief for the destruction we bring upon ourselves. Yet the novel reminds us that there is still hope in human relationships, despite our sadness.

