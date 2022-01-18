AP PHOTOS: Jeweled camels battle for victory in Turkey | Entertainment





By EMRAH GUREL – Associated Press

SELCUK, Turkey (AP) Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr. Isa, two male camels from Turkey’s western province of Aydin and wearing colorful saddles, circled the grounds with their owners, then wrestled fiercely to applause of thousands of people. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels at the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival of its kind, which celebrated its 40th race on Sunday. The wrestling ground is a few miles from Ephesus, the site of ancient Greek ruins. Smaller festivals are held in the Aegean and Mediterranean provinces of Turkey. The games take place during the camel mating season. Because males are more aggressive during this time, especially when prevented from mating, they are ready to fight. The scoring system is complicated for outsiders but a camel that screams, runs, falls or pushes its embroidered saddle to the ground wins. Spectators and fans enjoyed a cold sunny day of music, traditional dancing, barbecue, sausage and camel meat, while drinking lions’ milk, turkey anise raki. People also read… The day before, camels paraded in a beauty pageant, decked out in colorful beaded muzzles, fabrics, pom poms, bells and Turkish flags. A jury tried them as they strutted around town. The Federation for Camel Cultivation and Camel Wrestling says there is no exact date for the start of the tradition in Anatolia, but it is thought to date back to the 19th century among competing nomadic groups. Animal rights groups say fighting camels should be banned and is an abuse. Even though Turkey’s law for the protection of animals prohibits animal fighting and an amendment last summer introduced financial penalties and prison terms, it allows traditional folk performances without violence. The Istanbul Bar Association criticized the law for not banning camel wrestling, saying it is violent and has no folk roots. Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul contributed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

