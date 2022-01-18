‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘Soylent Green’: Hollywood Continues to Tell Similar End of the World Stories

In the year 2022, even the simple things in life are all but gone. A bar of soap is looked at with envy. Vegetables are scarce and strawberry jam is $150 a jar. People start crying at the sight of raw beef.

It is the joyless vision of the future painted by soy green, a 1973 environmental thriller in which everyone’s face is covered in a layer of sweat. Shortly after the film begins, it becomes clear that this sweating is the result of climate change. How do you survive in a climate like this? a man complains. A heat wave all year round.

One of the first films to use the term greenhouse effect, soy green depicts a planet plagued by overpopulation, hunger, smog-choked skies and dying oceans. Charlton Heston stars as grizzled detective Thorn, who investigates a murder mystery while skirting the many starving people lying on the streets of New York City. Soylent Corporation has taken over most of the world’s food supply and distributes rations of high-protein Soylent Green, supposedly made from plankton. New Yorkers are so dependent on Soylent Green that they revolt when the supply runs out. Dump trucks are sent out to deal with swarming crowds, scooping up handfuls of people with hydraulic shovels and throwing them out the back.

The real 2022, of course, didn’t quite turn out that way. (However.) But the dystopia described in soy green got a few correct predictions, including a warmer planet, an acidifying ocean, and many people wearing cloth masks. He imagined the world’s population doubling to 7 billion, pretty close to today’s 7.87 billion though this demographic bombshell didn’t turn out to be the film’s central problem. And that was pretty prescient about the development of nutrient-dense food alternatives. You can now buy real Soylent, a meal replacement drink named after the 1966 science fiction novel To make room! To make room!, in which nutritious soy and lentil steaks feed the masses. The movie is loosely based on this book, but (spoiler alert) in one plot, Soylent Green is made of human flesh, hence the famous line Soylent Green is people.

People wait to receive their rations at Soylent Green.

MGM

Half a century after that first entry into the canon of climatic apocalypse films, Hollywood has brought us another resounding success. In Don’t look up, a satirical film released on Netflix at the end of December, the United States government does not take seriously the threat of a planet-killing comet, a brutal allegory of global warming. He quickly became the second most-watched movie on Netflix never. The popularity of Don’t look up can be explained in part by its star-studded cast, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as truth-telling astronomers Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, Meryl Streep playing a Trump-inspired US president and Ariana Grande a cartoon pop-star from ‘herself. When the two scientists embark on a media tour to talk about the comet they discovered, they watch in disbelief as their warnings turn into infotainment. The morning show hosts are treating the horrific news like a science-based feel-good segment (keep it light, fun!), the government is taking a wait-and-see approach to impending doom, and Big Tech is plotting to harness the comet for its own ends. rare and expensive. materials.

So what does one of the popular early films about climate disasters have in common with the last, 50 years later? On the surface, not much. Dystopian tales reflect the anxieties of their time, so it’s no surprise that the specter of overpopulation looms over a film from the 1970s, while a film today pokes fun at our attention spans and of our misinformation-prone brains. Corn soy green and Don’t look up share startling similarities, they paint a picture of a world controlled by greedy corporations and a population that has separated itself from the real world, reflecting cynicism about the idea of ​​progress and the ability to humanity to solve the problems we have created. Comparing the two films offers a window into the illuminating ways people conceptualize planetary difficulties then and now.

The Natural World: Forever

When you see images of innocent hummingbirds juxtaposed against giant piles of trash, it’s hard not to think, Damn, humans ruin everything! Both films use this technique at opportune moments, moving through documentary nature shots of wild whales swimming, bees buzzing alongside images of smokestacks and dump trucks.

The images suggest that our disconnection from nature is part of the problem. In soy green, people are banished from the countryside (walled fortresses keep the masses out), and even food has become unrecognizable green blocks. The only time people see what they’re missing is just before death: those who choose euthanasia are treated to a film of flowers, waterfalls and deer just before being turned into Soylent wafers Green.

Don’t look up suggests that people’s disconnect from nature and reality in general is the result of a distracted populace too busy staring at screens, falling into misinformation, or obsessing over the latest celebrity breakup to watch the looming comet l extinction rush towards them.

Neither film has much faith in humanity’s ability to solve environmental problems. People were always rotten, but the world was beautiful, laments Sol Roth, the old college professor who helps Thorns in his quest. soy green. This grim outlook is reminiscent of the meme that became popular at the start of the pandemic, when COVID-19-induced shutdowns led to clearer skies and people once again hear birdsong: nature is healing. We are the virus.

The villains

So, yeah, humans can be shitty. But that doesn’t mean that the blame for the end times is equally distributed. In another longstanding environmental tradition, a hostility toward big business runs through both films. Each starts a big business that takes advantage of everyone’s misery as a villain. soy green investigates the murder of a wealthy Soylent Corporation board member who was reasonably troubled that he got rich selling human flesh. The dystopian conditions favorable to Soylent Corp. are a natural confluence of greed, overpopulation and climate change.

In Dont Look Up, Isherwell and Orlean await the results of their comet mining mission.

netflix

On the other hand, in Don’t look up, the apocalypse is a one-time event and seems avoidable. The clearest villains are President Orlean and Peter Isherwell, CEO of Apple-ish BASH Cellular, the tech conglomerate overlord by day. They eschew the reasonable plan of just hitting the comet with nukes in favor of BASH’s idea of ​​letting it get close enough to exploit its resources. (BASH calculates the comet contains $140 trillion worth of precious metals, what Orleans calls an amazing opportunity.) And when that plan fails, guess who can escape in a fancy spacecraft? Yes, Orleans and Isherwell. It’s no different soy green, where the wealthy live in penthouses with all the luxuries the masses have been deprived of, like running water and celery.

Scientists: do you love them or hate them?

At some point in soy green, remarks Professor Roth, You know, when I was a child, food was food. Before our scientific magicians poison the water, pollute the soil, decimate plant and animal life. In other words, science and technology at the service of business have turned everything upside down.

In Don’t look up, scientists are the heroes and villains, academics are the good guys, corporate researchers are the bad guys. Near the end of the film, Dr. Mindy passionately pleads for peer review, hoping to fix Isherwell’s doomed plan hatched by a group of BASH scientists to extract resources from the comet. . As the drones destined to exploit the comet soar through the air, the triumphant music fades to horns as humanity’s last hope explodes in spectacular fashion. The often forgotten lesson here: technology can be used to help people, or it can be used to maximize profits at the expense of everything else.

The truth hurts

Mindy and Dibiasky attempt to describe the comet in Dont Look Up.

netflix

In Soylent Green, the main problem is that the truth (Soylent Green is the people!) is hidden. In Don’t look up, the truth is already out there, but it’s just too embarrassing to worry about. While on a media tour, Mindy and Dibiasky struggle to find the right words to tell the TV hosts that the world is ending. Scream Were they all 100% sure to die! turns Dibiasky into a meme of ridicule. Why aren’t people terrified? Mindy then asks. What do we have to say, what do we have to do?

The environmental movement has long supported the idea that if people knew what was happening, they would be empowered to act. More and better information would solve the problem. But it turns out that the behavior is much more complicated than that, especially when it comes to our overheating planet.

Ultimately, a world-ending comet isn’t the perfect metaphor. Unlike a comet, as Eric Levitz wrote for the Spy, climate change has no deadline, and the technology does not exist to deal with the predicament without disrupting the status quo. If only solving climate change were as easy as pointing nukes at a comet and smashing it to pieces.