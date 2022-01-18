Find out how Shah Rukh Khan’s life changed after Aryan Khan was born

Everyone knows that Shah Rukh Khan treats his children as friends instead of having authoritarian control over them. The actor has followed this theory from the start. During one of his interviews, apparently taken shortly after the birth of his son Aryan Khan, the actor called the newborn son his friend.





In an interview after Aryan’s birth, with an American TV channel, Shah Rukh was asked about what it’s like to be a father. The actor replied, “Everyone asks me that. It’s the exact same thing. When the interviewer then asked him if that meant life wasn’t different, Shah Rukh said, “I I just have a new friend, that’s all.”

The interviewer also asked the actor how he balances his work life with his personal life and if he wished he could spend more time with his family. To this, Bollywood’s Baadhshah said, “I have a lot of time with him. There is no problem on that side. I was just with them before I came here and maybe on Monday I’ll go with them to New York again. They’re with me, but it’s a bit hectic to travel,” he says.

Aryan Khan was born to Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 when Khan was an established and quite successful Bollywood star. Shah Rukh and Gauri also have a daughter Suhana Khan, born in 2000 and AbRam Khan, born in 2013 through surrogacy.

Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in Zero (2018), alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next star in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.