Entertainment
VYRE Network Partners with DK Films India to Expand Bollywood Content on Its “Vasool TV” Channel
Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – Jan. 18, 2022) – VYRE network (Pink OTC: CAPV) (a 100% owned company by Cabo Verde Capital, “VYRE”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with DK Films India to expand Bollywood content on its Vasool TV channel. As the channel’s brand manager, DK Films India will oversee how the world views and experiences Bollywood through Vasool TV, as well as managing content, originals and live events broadcast through the VYRE app. This adds to the global growth plan for VYRE to continue to be the #1 streaming culture platform for content creators.
DK Films CEO Dushyant Kapoor has been appointed vice president of operations to lead the development of the Vasool television channel. He is an Indian filmmaker, producer and creator best known for his superhero films “Mahakaal, Suitboy and Boom”, as well as his other popular superhero characters “Naari, Halt, Narayan and SHE”. He is also called the “Father of Indian Superheroes”.
Dushyant Kapoor Vasool TV Vice President of Operations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8469/110595_641a40ba94452888_002full.jpg.
DK Films India (https://www.dkfilms.in) is an Indian film production studio specializing in the science fiction genre and has created a shared universe focused on a series of superhero films. The company was founded in 2011 and later recognized as an entertainment label in 2018. With over 10 years of film experience, DK Films knows its cultural responsibility and pushes the boundaries of creative and entertaining content in cinema formats. and television. DK FILMS has earned a reputation for great technical ability and visual effects. With an audience of 561,000 subscribers and over 80 million views on YouTube, DK Films continues to push the boundaries in creating Indian superhero characters and a superhero film. DK Films strives to set new industry standards for filmmaking in India and abroad.
“It was enjoyed a lot and I feel privileged to be the new Vice President of Vasool TV Channel. As a content creator, I have always strived to show the real strength of all the creative minds of our nation and to promote indigenous talent. on a platform like VYRE that would have a global impact. It’s a wonderful time for me and an amazing opportunity to manage the Vasool TV channel for my country because I think there is so much to explore about this nation that the world still needs to see.” – Dushyant Kapoor.
“Bollywood is underrepresented in the entertainment industry in the United States, while being one of the biggest markets anywhere else in the world. I’m glad we’re this place that will change the narrative. Dushyant Kapoor and DK Films has a major footprint in India, and I think we’ll get the best of the best content creators for the world to see.” – David Hill, president of the VYRE network.
Vasool TV currently operates in the VYRE ecosystem with content from DK Films and others. Over the next two months, users will be able to stream a comprehensive catalog of Bollywood content that features the best movies, TV shows, series, live entertainment and documentaries through the VYRE app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Samsung. Smart TV, and soon on XBox and PlayStation.
ABOUT THE VYRE NETWORK
VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with global reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TVs and the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network aims to become the most relevant content streaming company for people of all ages, backgrounds and interests.
VYRE Network has three operating divisions – Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. There is currently a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing and documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop and EDM), Lifestyle (Food and travel), Family and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It’s Español TV (Spanish) are the international channels of VYRE, Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia and Vyre Brazil will soon be launched.
For more information, contact:
Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. / VYRE Network
David Hill, President
818-579-2864
[email protected] / [email protected]
www.caboverdecap.com / www.vyrenetwork.com
Forward-Looking Statements – This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include anything that may predict, , indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievement, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, foresee, anticipate, plan, plan, expect, believe, probably, should, could, could, or similar words or phrases. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those contained in these statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. , including those related to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and any report should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, and all usual and customary economic, competitive and market conditions/risks.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110595
Sources
2/ https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110595/VYRE-Network-Partners-With-DK-Films-India-to-Expand-Bollywood-Content-on-Its-Vasool-TV-Channel
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022