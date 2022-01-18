VYRE Network Partners with DK Films India to Expand Bollywood Content on Its “Vasool TV” Channel

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – Jan. 18, 2022) – VYRE network (Pink OTC: CAPV) (a 100% owned company by Cabo Verde Capital, “VYRE”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with DK Films India to expand Bollywood content on its Vasool TV channel. As the channel’s brand manager, DK Films India will oversee how the world views and experiences Bollywood through Vasool TV, as well as managing content, originals and live events broadcast through the VYRE app. This adds to the global growth plan for VYRE to continue to be the #1 streaming culture platform for content creators.

DK Films CEO Dushyant Kapoor has been appointed vice president of operations to lead the development of the Vasool television channel. He is an Indian filmmaker, producer and creator best known for his superhero films “Mahakaal, Suitboy and Boom”, as well as his other popular superhero characters “Naari, Halt, Narayan and SHE”. He is also called the “Father of Indian Superheroes”.

DK Films India (https://www.dkfilms.in) is an Indian film production studio specializing in the science fiction genre and has created a shared universe focused on a series of superhero films. The company was founded in 2011 and later recognized as an entertainment label in 2018. With over 10 years of film experience, DK Films knows its cultural responsibility and pushes the boundaries of creative and entertaining content in cinema formats. and television. DK FILMS has earned a reputation for great technical ability and visual effects. With an audience of 561,000 subscribers and over 80 million views on YouTube, DK Films continues to push the boundaries in creating Indian superhero characters and a superhero film. DK Films strives to set new industry standards for filmmaking in India and abroad.

“It was enjoyed a lot and I feel privileged to be the new Vice President of Vasool TV Channel. As a content creator, I have always strived to show the real strength of all the creative minds of our nation and to promote indigenous talent. on a platform like VYRE that would have a global impact. It’s a wonderful time for me and an amazing opportunity to manage the Vasool TV channel for my country because I think there is so much to explore about this nation that the world still needs to see.” – Dushyant Kapoor.

“Bollywood is underrepresented in the entertainment industry in the United States, while being one of the biggest markets anywhere else in the world. I’m glad we’re this place that will change the narrative. Dushyant Kapoor and DK Films has a major footprint in India, and I think we’ll get the best of the best content creators for the world to see.” – David Hill, president of the VYRE network.

Vasool TV currently operates in the VYRE ecosystem with content from DK Films and others. Over the next two months, users will be able to stream a comprehensive catalog of Bollywood content that features the best movies, TV shows, series, live entertainment and documentaries through the VYRE app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Samsung. Smart TV, and soon on XBox and PlayStation.

ABOUT THE VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with global reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TVs and the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network aims to become the most relevant content streaming company for people of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three operating divisions – Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. There is currently a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing and documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop and EDM), Lifestyle (Food and travel), Family and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It’s Español TV (Spanish) are the international channels of VYRE, Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia and Vyre Brazil will soon be launched.

