Rashmika Mandanna to Suhana Khan, actresses making their big Bollywood debuts in 2022





After a disappointing year for movies in 2020 and 2021, 2022 looked to be a year of rebound, with many postponed films finally arriving in theaters and exciting new projects announced. Bollywood is slowly reborn, with several ongoing projects featuring new faces and stars. Like every year, the excitement to find out who is starring in upcoming movies and to know more about upcoming talents in Bollywood is increasing day by day. This year will see the debut of big names like Shanaya Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, Rashmika Mandanna and Suhana Khan. These are not names unknown to the public. They are the ones who have been part of the glamorous world in one way or another. It will be interesting to see how successful their Bollywood debut is. So here is the full list of Bollywood debuts to look forward to in 2022. Shanaya Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin and daughter of Bollywood stars Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is a well-known face in B-town. She will make her big screen debut in Dono Mile Iss Tarah by Karan Johar. Getting her name on Dharma Production’s debut list is a big milestone for the actress. Manushi Chillar Manushi Chillar is no longer a new name in town. She became the talk of the town after winning the 2017 Miss World crown, and the public is eagerly awaiting her Bollywood debut. The wait seems to be over, as she has a Yash Raj banner movie, Prithviraj, in her chat. Rashmika Mandana Rashmika Mandana known as National Crush captured millions of hearts with Kannada and Telugu films such as Kirik Party, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. The actress made a name for herself all over India with the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. This year, she will make her Bollywood debut in “Mission Manju”, starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika has already landed her second film, ‘Goodbye’, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, even before her first Hindi film was released. Souhana Khan Suhana Khan, King Khan’s daughter, Shah Rukh Khan, is also set to make her B-Town debut this year. Suhana, who is already a sensation on social networks, will appear this year in the film Archie by Zoya Akhtar. With so many talented actresses making their debuts and some big budget movies on the horizon, Bollywood seems to be in for a big year. Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.

