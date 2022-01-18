Think Hollywood’s spending is crazy? Get a Load of the Music Catalog Gold Rush

This is the January 18, 2022 edition of the Wide Shot entertainment industry newsletter. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here to receive it in your inbox.

The definition of overpaying in the entertainment business has always been a little squishy. The classic example is Bob Iger paying $4 billion for the Walt Disney Co. to buy Marvel Entertainment.

Here’s Reuters’ assessment of the financial statements at the time: The price values ​​Marvel at 37 times its estimated earnings for 2009 and offers shareholders a 29% premium to Friday’s closing price. When you put it that way, it sounds expensive. Many people doubted it would pay off. We all know what happened afterwards.

So it’s the line to follow whenever an astronomical valuation of a production company triggers danger from Spidey Entertainment investors.

Reese Witherspoons Hello Sunshine Worth $900 Million? Sure why not. People love book clubs. The Russo Brothers AGBO (speaking of Marvel) is worth $1.1 billion? Who says Tokyo-based Nexon, which publishes popular free-to-play video games in Asia, is wrong?

If you’re left gawking at some of the deals happening during the Hollywood content craze, check out what’s happening in the music business, where every week there’s another gargantuan deal or partnership in pursuit of the purchase of song catalogs.

The numbers are staggering. The music industry around the world estimates that $5 billion changed hands last year as publishers, private equity giants and other investors gobbled up music rights.

Dizzying headlines came out. January: The estate of David Bowies sells its catalog to Warner Chappell Music for $250 million. December: Bruce Springsteen sells his songs and master recordings for $500 million to Sony Music Entertainment. October: Apollo Global Management invested $1 billion in Sherrese Clarke Soares HarbourView Equity Partners, which focuses on music investments. Private equity giants KKR and Pimco are also on board, thanks to partnerships with music company BMG.

As we wrote last week, music publishing assets fetch huge multiples: Over the past 25 years, songwriting catalogs have typically sold at around eight to 12 times the net share of publishers, or the amount of revenue generated from songs less royalties paid to the publisher. performers and songwriters. Today, valuations are 25 to 30 times those of publishers, according to experts and industry executives.

The reasons for the surge are pretty clear. It’s not just streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, but also the rise of TikTok and Peloton, which wouldn’t be what they are without the licensed tracks. (I know some of you listen to podcasts while working out, which is incredibly weird, but still…) Audiences love music biopics, Beatles and Velvet Underground documentaries and jukebox musicals.

So… music catalogs on the moon, right? I asked music publishing veteran Matt Pincus if catalog ratings were more rational, or less, than what happens in Hollywood.

The problem is that while publishing royalties are generally stable, they don’t tend to grow very quickly. A large portion of publishing royalties is set by the US government. Here’s what else Pincus told me, in a caveat:

The big copyright deals you see right now are for historic copyright catalogs that are generating very stable revenue. In other words, revenues don’t drop much. They don’t go up much either. So if you look at the Fleetwood Mac catalog, once in a while the guy on the skateboard drinks the cranberry juice that boosts TikTok’s revenue dramatically in any given year, but this kind of unplanned thing has tend to occur. copyright life anyway, so [its] somehow taken into account. Average earnings do not increase in multiples over a five-year period. So, if the price is rational, they are excellent investments, because they are quite stable. But there is an upper limit on the price…

The problem with big Netflix talent deals is that people like Shonda Rhimes or Ryan Murphy could be worth five or six times tomorrow what they’re worth today if they produce a bunch of hits. On a catalog of songs already released, you already know what the hits are. The only thing that moves revenue is the broader economics of the industry. It may be more rational to invest in successful people than to buy existing successes for very large multiples of their historical earnings.

Depending on who you ask, the music catalog industry could be in the middle of a bubble, or it could just be experiencing a very hot market in cyclical activity. There’s another side to it that people who call investors out for overpaying for music catalogs tend to be wrong. Read our full story to learn more.

Roku is getting weird

Weird Al Yankovic is getting the biopic treatment on the Roku channel. (Photo illustration by Nicole Vas/Los Angeles Times; Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

The popular streaming stick maker is becoming a bigger player in Hollywood.

A new video app can’t really be successful if it’s not on the Roku platform, which gives it a lot of leverage in negotiations with media companies.

But the San Jose tech company isn’t content to just be a distributor. He relies on original content for his free streamer, the Roku Channel, after seeing some success with the Quibi orphan shows he adopted, like Die Hart.

Now it’s in the realm of musical biopics.

Roku announced a new feature film on Tuesday starring Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic. The film, produced by Funny or Die and Tango, will be titled Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story and will begin production in Los Angeles next month. It will premiere exclusively on the Roku Channel.

I would make a joke here, but I have too much respect for the man who made Amish Paradise. The press release promises a film that will explore every facet of Yankovics’ life, from his meteoric rise to fame to his steamy celebrity romances and depraved lifestyle.

So I don’t know what to expect, but I want to know more. Does Radcliffe take accordion lessons? If they don’t film the My Bologna scene on location in the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo bathroom, will the alumni recover from the betrayal?

There is more to come. The Rokus Santa Monica team has doubled to more than 200 employees in 2021, Wendy Lee reported last week. To accommodate its larger workforce, the Roku channel is moving to larger digs earlier this year. Big question: Will Roku buy a big production company or continue to focus on organic growth?

Read this stuff

(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas/Los Angeles Times; Markus Spiske/Unsplash)

Smoking has become cool again? Cigarettes are making a comeback among young people on TikTok, says this trending piece from the New York Times. “[C]Igarette smoking has been on a steady decline among adults in the United States for 30 years… Yet in 2020, for the first time in two decades, cigarette sales have increased.

Peacock wants more Latino viewers. Seeking to broaden the appeal of its Peacock streaming service, NBCUniversal on Thursday announced plans to launch a Latino-focused programming hub, Tplus, on the platform, writes Meg James. The new offering, set to launch this fall on Peacock, is designed to be a digital extension of NBCUniversals’ popular Spanish-language television network, Telemundo.

A Nielsen alternative in the spotlight. Speaking of NBCUniversal…the media company, which has been highly critical of Nielsens audience measurement data, is testing an alternative service next month to track Olympics and Super Bowl viewing, reports Stephen Battaglio. The company will use data from iSpot.tv, a company that measures audiences on linear television and streaming platforms.

These TikTok stars have made more money than many top US CEOs. Charli and Dixie DAmelio and Addison Rae are among the TikTok stars who have overtaken the leaders of many S&P 500 companies, according to the Wall Street Journal. Still, big paydays don’t come close to matching the top tier of media and tech compensation packages. Give it time, though.

Is this the year a documentary is finally nominated for Best Picture? With strong contenders like Flee and Summer of Soul, the documentary format can get the Oscar recognition that has long eluded it, says Vanity Fair.

week number

The AMC CEO cashed in more shares. Adam Aron sold an additional $7.1 million in AMC stock last week, according to an SEC filing.

He has sold more than $40 million worth of stocks since November, as the shares trade at high prices thanks to a very large and enthusiastic group of retail investors (THR).

Taking a page from Elon Musk’s playbook, Aron explained himself on Twitter, referring to a statement he made in August that he would be offloading shares as part of his estate planning. Now he says he’s done selling. I’m in! he wrote. The next day, he tweeted that investors would be eligible to claim an I own AMC NFT.

Aron has taken the unusual step in recent months to cater to specific Reddit-fueled investor interests by dipping his toe into the Spider-Man NFT space, talking about accepting Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for movie tickets, and making a donation to an obscure gorilla charity. AMC used the financial windfall from the meme stocks to buy leases of former ArcLight and Pacific theaters and get into popcorn retail.

How this fares for AMC is an open question, given that the company is still saddled with over $5 billion in debt. But it works well for Aron, personally.

Another G thing

Love it or hate it, no one tries harder than Kenny G. The HBO documentary Listen to Kenny G is a fascinating document, even for (perhaps especially for) a non-fan.

Why would a curly-haired saxophonist from Seattle want to make music like this? How did he become the best-selling instrumentalist of all time, a fact that fans are often quoted repeating in the film? By documenting the rise of the icon of easy listening, director Penny Lanes’ film explores the question of what is good taste and who decides.