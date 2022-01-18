Samantha Ruth Prabhu Receives 3-Movie Deal Offer From THIS Major Bollywood Production House – Read Deets





Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest names in the Southern film industry. The actress made her Hindi digital debut last year with Amazon Prime Videos The Family Man season 2. She wowed everyone with her performance, and now her fans are eagerly waiting to see the actress in a movie. of Bollywood. Although it was reported that she was offered many Hindi movies, according to latest reports, Yash Raj Films offered Samantha a three movie deal. Read also – Rashmika Mandanna talks about the SUPER SUCCESS of Pushpa; gives a MAJOR update on the set of Pushpa The Rule [Exclusive] According to reports from multiple southern portals, YRF approached Samantha for a three-movie deal, and they offered her a huge sum for the same. The actress is said to have shown interest in the case. However, there is no confirmation about these reports. Also Read – Trending South News Today: Bangarraju Takes Box Office By Storm, Dhanush Splits From Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth & More Meanwhile, apparently, Samantha will team up with The Family Man duo, Raj & DK, for the Citadel spin-off. The actress also has many interesting projects lined up like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil), Shaakuntalam (Telugu), Yashoda (Telugu) and Arrangements of Love (international debut). ALSO READ – Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor star to be postponed again; eyes THIS new festive weekend? [EXCLUSIVE] The actress was last seen on the big screen in Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 in which she had a special dance number. The song O Antava received a fantastic response, and apparently Samantha charged a whopping Rs. 5 crore to feature in the track. A source told IWMBUZZ, Oh she loaded a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The lead of the film, Allu Arjun, personally made the effort to convince her. They must have paid her almost Rs 5 crores for this 3 minute dance number. She had some reservations about certain dance moves. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand a single step be changed, the source added. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

