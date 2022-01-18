Bindi Irwin reveals a surprising meaning behind her name | Entertainment





Bindi Irwin was named after “a crocodile and the family dog”. The 23-year-old wildlife advocate – the daughter of ‘Crocodile Hunter’ star Steve Irwin and his wife Terri – opened up about the inspiration behind her full name as she wrote on his work. Taking to Instagram, she said: “My name is Bindi Sue Irwin. My parents named me after a crocodile and the family dog ​​Sui. “I am a wildlife warrior and have dedicated my life to defending those who cannot speak for themselves. Conservation work is my life. It’s not just what I do, it’s who I am.” Meanwhile, Bindi – who has nine-month-old baby Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell – recently honored her late father and daughter with a new tattoo as she had the words ‘Graceful Warrior’ and a drawing of alligator inked on his arm, while the words were written in Steve’s hand. Sharing a snap on social media, she wrote: “The words I said to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were: ‘My graceful warrior’. That’s how her name was born. “It’s my dad’s handwriting to keep it with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful blooming wedding ring. The Dancing With the Stars winner explained that the “empowering” tattoo reminded her of the three most important things in her life and she felt it was time to get the tattoo as she had weaned her baby. Bindi continued, “Validating every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. [Heart emoji] Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey was over, now was the perfect time for this thought-provoking piece of art. (sic)” In September, she celebrated the 15th anniversary of her father’s tragic death in 2006 when he was stabbed through the heart by a stingray while filming a documentary. Alongside a photo of her with her dad and a photo of Grace Warrior, she said, “This darling lights up seeing her grandpa Crocodile on screen. I wish dad could hug my beautiful daughter in his arms. “It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I cling to the idea that he is now his guardian angel, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace. (sic)”

