A major KAWS exhibition opens at the Serpentine and on Fortnite – ARTnews.com
The artist known as KAWS has become known for his collaborations; the latter crosses the lines between the physical world of the exhibition space and the virtual world. In its first major solo exhibition in a museum in London, KAWS will reach a wider audience than ever before: “NEW FICTION, KAWS” opens on Tuesday simultaneously at the Serpentine Galleries in London and on the hugely popular video game Fortnite.
Exhibition curator Daniel Birnbaum described the exhibition as conventional: “It looks like a modernist exhibition with paintings and sculptures, basically.” But in addition to KAWS’ IRL works, with a particular focus on his more recent abstract paintings, there are several digital elements. Birnbaum, who is the art director of augmented reality production company Acute Art, has also worked with KAWS to create several AR works that will also be featured in the Fortnite digital twin. This isn’t the first time KAWS and Birnbaum have worked together; last fall, they collaborated on “The Looking Glass,” an exhibition at New York-based performance art venue The Shed. This previous collaboration catalyzed the new show.
“Before working with Acute Art, I was a little skeptical about virtual reality, augmented reality. I never wanted to do anything that felt fancy or do it for the technology,” said Brian Donnelly , aka KAWS. “But when I saw the opportunities it gave me, which I couldn’t do with a traditional job, I got hugely interested. After doing AR, I really wanted to work in an all-digital space.” people know Fortnite was the obvious next step.
Fortnite was looking to do a project with an artist, according to Kevin Durkin, the director of partnerships at Epic Games, the company that created Fortnite. “We want to make Fortnite more than a game,” Durkin said. “Fortnite should be a destination for players to come together, express themselves and experience things together.” Collaborations with designers, athletes, and especially musicians like Travis Scott, who gave a concert in Fortnite, are part of this mission. It was now time to create an activation around an artist, and who better than KAWS? “We know our users know it,” Durkin said.
Over the past six months, KAWS, Birnbaum, and the Epic team have worked hard to curate both a physical exhibit and a high-quality virtual exhibit. “They are like a mirror of each other,” KAWS said. The Serpentine exhibit has been recreated in 1:1 scale on Fortnite’s Creative mode, a sort of community space outside of the game where the 400 million registered Fortnite users come together and test out new features of the game. While most exhibits are planned in advance and then adjusted during the installation period, KAWS and Birnbaum had to commit to their plan without ever seeing the artwork in the physical space. But they believe the constraints are worth it.
“When I organized the Venice Biennale, we had about half a million people there,” Birnbaum said. “We’re supposed to get 20 times more in just the first day.” KAWS is also drawn to the scale that exposure to Fortnite affords him. “The idea of building the museum in this game and having literally millions of kids making it there is crazy. It’s a very exciting way to reach a community that we don’t often reach,” he said.
The exhibition comes at a time when, given the NFT boom in 2021 and the expansion of people’s digital lives due to COVID, the concept of the metaverse is on everyone’s mind. In Birnbaum’s eyes, KAWS is ready to seize this moment. “His work reminds me of pop artists, as they were interested in commodity culture and mass media,” Birnbaum said. “But today’s mass media is no longer television or print, but digital formats. And, of course, Brian is incredibly present in these worlds.
Tracing the arc of KAWS’ career, Birnbaum noted that the artist has gone from challenging commodity culture in his early work to collaborating with brands that a decade ago he might have – to be wanted to disturb. In the end, perhaps the industry that KAWS has disrupted the most is the art world. “I think this exhibit is kind of a case study of what it means to stage a show in a virtual world in the midst of these shifts towards virtual,” Birnbaum said. “This art world, which I grew up with and am part of, probably won’t go away, but things will change.”
For its part, KAWS is not so sure. Speaking by phone from London, he said: ‘Went to the British Museum this morning. you have to think about [these digital capabilities] as an addition to the space rather than something competitive.
