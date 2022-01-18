Peril! hit disaster last year when its host search turned into a sideshow. There’s still no permanent host, but the game show is on a roll into its 38th season.

A historic streak of winning races this season has produced three super champions with at least 10 consecutive wins. Defending champion Amy Schneider became the fourth person in show history to rack up over $1 million in non-tournament play. She is the second player to join this club this season alone, following Matt Amodios 38 game, $1.5 million which ended last October. With 34 wins on Monday, his streak is topped only by Mr. Amodio and Ken Jennings.

A top new producer beats the streaks and pushes an approach that treats Jeopardy! more like a sport. Michael Davies, a 55-year-old game show guru best known for Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, has stepped in after producer-turned-host Mike Richards was ousted. Mr. Davies updates Jeopardy! with gaming stats commonly seen on live sports broadcasts and data-tracking competitor clicks from their hand-held buzzers that superfans have long craved.

All of this helped push Jeopardy! to 9.2 million total same-day viewers on average in its current season, according to Nielsen data. That’s a 7% increase from the same time last season and a return to the numbers associated with the late host Alex Trebek. The show captures the largest audience of any television program outside of sports.

The death of Mr. Trebeks at the end of 2020 threw one of Sony Pictures Televisions biggest profit machines into uncertainty. Peril! the producers are still figuring out how much of the show’s performance and identity is tied to who is hosting it.

Defending champion Amy Schneider on the set of Jeopardy!.

Mayim Bialik and Mr. Jennings alternate in the role until the end of the season in July. They were among 16 guests invited last year during Sony’s search for Mr Trebeks’ successor. That quest imploded last August when Mr. Richards, who helped lead the search, was hired as a host, then quit, then fired from Jeopardy! Definitely (following outcry over past employment lawsuits and the misogynistic and anti-Semitic jokes he made on a podcast). Mr. Richards did not respond to a request for comment.

Talent Pool

The season’s show, including Ms. Schneider’s story of success as a trans woman, gave Jeopardy! a reprieve from the host drama.

It seems so far in the rearview mirror, said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of business and strategy overseeing Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune to Sony Pictures Television. With the show on a solid footing, she says, there’s no rush to appoint a permanent host. She declined to comment on who might get the green light and when.

One factor in the mix for Ms. Bialik, a veteran actress with a doctorate in neuroscience, is the fate of her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. If the show is renewed for a third season, she hopes to rework her contract to leave more room in her schedule for Jeopardy! recordings, according to a person familiar with his situation.

Mr. Jennings, a record-breaking champion with some 70 episodes to his name as a host, is a consulting producer on Jeopardy! and has a production deal with Sony.

There is no more danger! advance that only one host can handle. People who have discussed the studios’ franchise expansion plans think one host could land the gig full-time, with the other handling prime-time specials and potential spinoffs.

No host negotiations are underway yet, according to multiple people with knowledge of the process.

Box stats and scores

Like the current hosts, Mr. Davies is on Jeopardy! through the current season. He wants to keep this job.

I would find it very difficult to leave now, he said by email.

The showrunner uses a playbook for Jeopardy! which has worked for other pop culture franchises: Superserve hardcore fans, and a wider audience will follow. For a factually grounded game show, the geeking is on the mark.

Peril! Executive producer Michael Davies, left, hosts the Men In Blazers podcast with Roger Bennett.

Last week, Mr. Davies presented a sports style box score to be published after each game. It features data that has not been made public before, namely the success rate of candidates clicking on their manual buzzers to provide answers.

Peril! buffs have coveted ways to measure buzzer skills, said Andy Saunders, who operates stat-rich site The Jeopardy! Fan, adding, The basic fan base knows that the signaling device is the most important part of the game.

The scans are circulating as #jeopardata in social media feeds and on-air commentary. Mr. Jennings started recent games by noting Ms. Schneider’s runaway winning percentage, and her then average of 31 correct out of a possible 60 in the two rounds of the games. The aim has been to improve the opening moments of the shows, Mr Davies said, and provide audiences with a better look at the game.

He first set out his approach to work in a blog post last month, stirring fans with a tale about Jeopardy! creator Merv Griffin, a Doctor Who reference and promise to go all out for the upcoming Tournament of Champions in November when Ms. Schneider, Mr. Amodio and others go head-to-head.

Our champions are our All-Stars, our Jordans, our Kobes, our Candace Parkers and we want to elevate them as such, Mr. Davies wrote.

Beyond his resume as a producer, Mr Davies has cult hero status as the co-host of the hit football podcast Men in Blazers. He was on the comedy show with fellow British expat Roger Bennett for over a decade, recapping matches, hosting celebrity guests and creating a cottage industry with live events and merchandise. The podcast comes from Mr. Daviess’ production company, Embassy Row, which is owned by Sony Pictures Television.

There is overlap between Jeopardy! and the audience of Men In Blazers. Mr. Davies said Jeopardy! contestants sometimes use his podcast nickname: Davo.

healing season

During the hosts scandal, low morale reports among Jeopardy! staff members circulated. Mr. Daviess’ presence is a lift on set, Ms. Prete said: He has this infectious, happy vibe.

Peril! fan Lilly Nelson describes the current season as healing. The 39-year-old Chattanooga, Tennessee, school cafeteria worker lists outfits worn by hosts and contestants using spreadsheets and countless screenshots. She share the results on Twitter, such as the blouse Ms. Schneider wore on days 6, 10, 21, 28 and 32 of her streak, the eight pairs of glasses Ms. Bialik spins, and the patterns of Mr. Jennings’ choice of ties.

As fans debate the merits of the two hosts on social media and Reddit, winning streaks now dominate the conversation. Some say the pandemic has given candidates more time to prepare. Others cite changing player strategies and the introduction in 2020 of anytime online application testing. Some complain that the marathon sequences make the show boring. And a camp of conspiratorial viewers says the footage is designed to pump up the ratings and fix the shows brandishing the idea that Jeopardy! executives and experts lay off.

People want to think it’s like pro wrestling. It’s not. Game shows are a federally regulated industry, said Cory Anotado, founder of game show news site BuzzerBlog and a Jeopardy! competitor who fell to Ms. Schneider on January 13. Jeopardy! is more of a sport than a TV show.

