AAP uses the Bollywood song to introduce their CM face. Not everyone is impressed
There is no shortage of war of words ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due to take place next month. And as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first ministerial candidate, he took a Bollywood route to mock his opponent.
Publish the song ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai Dilbar’ from Hi baby on Twitter, the AAP transformed the faces of Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi, its national organizer Arvind Kejriwal and candidate Bhagwant Mann to those of the actors in the scenes.
While Channi’s face was glued to Akshay Kumars, Sidhu was transformed into Riteish Deshmukh’s character in the famous scene where the two compete for the attention of Vidya Balans.
Much like the actors courting Vidya Balan in the 2007 dance number, an asterisk hovering above her calls her the CM chair, showing the two suitors doing their best to outdo each other.
However, stealing their thunder was the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann, whose face is transformed into Shah Rukh Khans making a grand entrance in the song.
The next CM of Punjab is in the house!#AAPdaCM pic.twitter.com/E2EIcxwVep
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2022
While the backup dancers playing drums have been portrayed as the Punjabs welcoming Mann, the video also shows Kejriwal dancing enthusiastically as Gandhi remains bewildered, much like the expression of Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the actual scene.
However, that was not the only Bollywood-related message the political party tweeted to announce its candidate. Earlier, the AAP tweeted a scene featuring Ranveer Singh from Sooryavanshi, announcing Mann as the favorite.
“Punjab mai kaun aane wala hai? (Who’s coming to Punjab?),” the AAP wrote suggesting that Mann will be the state’s next chief minister.
Punjab mai kaun aane wala hai? #AAPdaCM #BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/9wKp7qz6VT
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2022
While some people thought the AAP posts were funny, there was also a considerable amount of backlash. Many, including the Congress party, criticized the AAP for showing Vidya Balan as CM chairwoman and called on the party to do more than objectify women.
This video is from an official AAP handle. Very sick and misogynistic state of mind. Designating a woman as a CM chair in such a cheap way. How can a party sink so low For politics!!! https://t.co/aGwavAkdwJ
— Satyaprakash Kar (@SatyaPrakas_87) January 18, 2022
Well done. A woman is represented as CM chair. Bravo AAP, you maintain your reputation well. https://t.co/wiy8m41Ci0
— chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) January 18, 2022
AAP makes memes themselves!!! https://t.co/uRQ8jie9ff
— Daily dose of comics (@nefermynd) January 18, 2022
so funny keep making these videos https://t.co/hgfprrayXG
– Motti Thomas (@motti_thomas) January 18, 2022
Well, I didn’t like AAP, but I sure will like Admin https://t.co/EgUCmWia1c
—Tony Stark (@imironman___) January 18, 2022
is that bad? https://t.co/Wgw6Te9WVY
– MB (@balarmaulik) January 18, 2022
Epic!!
Who was ever behind this creativity, meri taraf se 21 topo ki salami https://t.co/T0BOwz0bn6
— LokeshBisht (@lokeshbisht_) January 18, 2022
Misogyny in tweet comparing woman to CM side chair
So you say in the end Channi will be CM again, like in the movie in the end Vidya Balan goes with Akshay Kumar
— Scar (@Scar3rd) January 18, 2022
Last mine Akshay Kumar (Channi) with Vidya Balan (CM Chair) mil jaati hai. Ad bnane se pehle ye nhi socha chomuon ne!
Guest appearance of SRK (Bhagwant Mann) tha.
—Al Pacino | (@thispacino) January 18, 2022
Creativity
— Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) January 18, 2022
— Surybhan Yadav (@ImSu_9) January 18, 2022
I had to check 3 times if it was a parody or an official nickname!!! But then @BhagwantMann is the face of CM so nothing should surprise us anymore…
-Friend (kshaikshawak) January 18, 2022
It’s funny achhi govt na sahi achha meme toh bana hi lete ho.
— DROGO (@DeHaTiGuY) January 18, 2022
@srivastavasahib pic.twitter.com/DVLPYChVkW
— Vipul Singh (@vipulsingh1995) January 18, 2022
