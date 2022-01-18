Entertainment
Dhanush-Aishwaryaa divorce: Rajinikanths fans won’t forgive the actor, industry insiders feel, Entertainment News
By announcing his split from his 18-year-old wife Aishwaryaa, actor Dhanush risked the wrath of the Rajinikanths fandom. It could mean all of Tamil Nadu, give or take a few pockets where Dhanushs tries to make an anti-Rajinikanth (I never wanted to be known as a superstar) impress an elite audience.
Hours after Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa announced the end of their marriage, I was on the phone with a major Tamil actor who squarely blamed Dhanush for the breakdown of the marriage.
It’s not a thunderclap like Samantha and Naga Chaitanya calling off their wedding. No one, not even their closest friends or even the couple’s parents, saw it coming. This is different. Rajini’s fan clubs won’t like it, the actor said.
The daughters of Rajinikanth did not marry into happily ever after partnerships. The impending separation was killing Rajinikanth for years. When his younger daughter Soundarya separated from her (first) husband, Rajinikanth was broken. He pleaded with his eldest daughter Aishwarya not to call off her marriage, if not for Rajinikanths image then for their two still young sons. Yatra is 16 and Linga is 12. If I was their parent, I would keep them away from school for at least the next month.
Meet Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, the filmmaker-writer who announced her split from Dhanush
Informed sources tell me that Aishwaryaa tried very hard to maintain the marriage. She continued to ignore rumors of Dhanush’s affairs outside of marriage, as most wives in the Indian entertainment industry do.
I have no idea why this couple decided to call it quits at that point. As my Tamil actor friend slyly suggested, maybe Aishwaryaa wants to remarry, as she has every right to. It can’t be Dhanush. He’ll never remarry, he doesn’t need to.
No one who knows anything about the Tamil film industry is even remotely shocked. This separation was long overdue. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa headed in opposite directions for a while.
In 2012, Aishwarya Rajnikant Dhanush (as she called herself) made a fascinating Tamil thriller titled “3”. It was a ready-made film that achieved pre-release fame thanks to Dhanush’s absurd song “Kolaveri Di”. Looking back, the songs’ success was not only short-lived, but also very embarrassing for everyone involved. Worse still, it eclipsed the merits of Aishwarya’s film.
If the lyrics of ‘Kolaveri Di’ were a motley mix of English and Tamil, the singing style did not conform to any particular style and it was sung by a non-singer despite all this, it became a super hit .
Dhanush, who provided the voice, says his lack of comfort with the English language helped him choose the words to connect with people who are not fluent in the language.
Said Dhanush, it’s just a song. Just one step. It will pass. I am one of those people who cannot speak English properly. But I manage. Speaking the English language was initially a huge problem for me, so I knew how to connect with people like me. I knew what words to choose so they would connect with people who weren’t fluent in English.”
The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was part of Dhanush’s wife Aishwarya’s debut film ‘3’. Dhanush had no illusions about the quality of the lyrics. “It’s not poetry. Whatever silly words came to mind, I used them in the song. It’s like any composition, nothing special. Ideas. The air was done in 20 minutes. As soon as I heard the song, the lyrics just came to mind spontaneously. I wanted the lyrics to be understood by everyone, whether they know English or not “, he added.
The actor confessed to me that the song eclipsed his wife’s film. “It seems like the song has become bigger than the movie. But the movie has a strong, new storyline. Once people see the movie, they’ll see the song as part of the narrative. Now I’m just going to focus on shooting the song for my wife’s movie. Let’s see where it goes from there.
‘3’ was released, bombed and there were rumors in the film industry that Rajnikanth had to pay off some debts.
Dhanush angrily responded to this rumor, As I love stories that are created just because I am married to a particular person’s daughter, ‘3’ suffered no loss. And even if there are losses to compensate, God has been good to me. I can take care of my own financial debts, thank you very much.
It was 10 years ago – at a time when no one imagined that the daughters of Rajinikanth would both end their marriage. One of them has found love again. One hopes the same for the other. It is also hoped that Rajnikanth will not take his daughter’s grief to heart. If anything were to happen to his former father-in-law, things could get uncomfortable for Dhanush.
