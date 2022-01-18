The changing face of romance in Bollywood

Why did the hero work day and night to become rich? To impress her lover’s rich and selfish father. Why did the heroine refuse to marry an arranged alliance? For the love of his soul mate. The world of Hindi cinema has revolved and continues to revolve around the genre of love, giving rise to many great stories that have been written in golden letters in the history of Indian cinema. The romance genre has been timeless in Bollywood. The evolution of film and storytelling has paralleled the depiction of love on the big screen. While action, thrill, horror were all subgenres, love and romance remained at the center of everything.

From the black and white era of Shree 420 (1955) and Pyaasa (1957) to today’s OTT original stories, the portrayal of love and relationships has undergone a massive transition. From the days of love letters to dating apps, writers and directors quickly identified the changing trend among lovers.

Pyaasa poster.

Shy and Melodramatic Love (1950s-1970s)

Those decades gave us almost 219 films, which began to explore love in a traditional and very emotional way. With stories like Shree 420, Pyaasa, Hulchul, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Sadhna, Nadiya Ke Paar, stories and relationships focused a lot on the ideal, acceptable romance, one where the villain wasn’t really a person but circumstances. It reflected the bigger picture of reality, where a man and a woman together in marriage or deep commitment, face the curve that life throws at them. The unity of the protagonists was ambitious in nature, giving the audience a sense of nostalgia for such a strong and united alliance. This era was also crucial as Indian cinema shifted from black and white to color films. So now the filmmakers also had to add visual aesthetics to their scenes to express the emotion on screen. These two decades have also produced iconic films of Indian cinema such as Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and To guide.

A Shree 420 frame.

The second half of the 1960s had started to get more creative. Instead of just throwing away a couple in love and adverse life circumstances, stories like Jewel Thief, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Sangam, Guide, Ram Aur Shyam and Khilona, began to explore the complexity of relationships and the various possibilities that can occur in the lives of two people in love. For example, a love triangle, mistrust in a married couple, love between an unlikely couple, etc., began to form the premises of relationships. All of this tickles the minds of the public but does not create any kind of controversy. At this time, the 1973 film Police officer, starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, was considered too bold for young audiences and the rebellion sequence introduced in the love stories later became a paradigm for later films.

Rebellious and angry love

The 1980s window was “the modern age of love”. The girls went to college in fancy scarves and pants and big sunglasses and puffy hairstyles and the boys were brash and daring the devil and very, very angry for some reason. Interestingly, this may also be the only decade where writers and directors experimented with different shades of love. On the one hand, there were movies like Tezaab, Hero, Prem Rog, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rocky and many others, where the central theme of intense and passionate love encouraged the protagonists to flee, to take drastic measures and to fight for their love and to unite by will or by force. On the other hand, there were movies like Shehenshaah, Sharaabi, Coolie, Himmatwala, Sette Pe Satta, where the engine was a love story but where the loud action, the macho image and the hard-hitting dialogues of the hero somehow overshadowed the sweet intensity of the love story. And then, from time to time, stories like Sadma and Silsila, which were a respite for audiences who enjoyed watching love in its purest forms. Amidst loud, action-oriented punches, whistle-generating, in-your-face, and steamy dialogue, movies like these came as a calm breeze to audiences who were thirsty to indulge their fantasy of romance. In 1989, when this decade was almost over, came out Maine Pyar Kiya, with Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The success of this film, like that of Police officer, was a precursor to what the next decade in Bollywood was about to bring.

A still from the film by Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

The 1990s: The era of Shah Rukh Khan and the celebration of young love

This was perhaps the most interesting and exciting phase for new age moviegoers. It was in the decade of the 1990s that Bollywood gave some of the most iconic love stories of all time. Many films also introduced the entire college romance sequence into the setting, which was greatly enjoyed by the students. Bollywood got Shah Rukh Khan and fans got a one-way ticket to a dream world where the definition of love and relationships has changed 360 degrees. It’s important to note that even now, the basis of a love story remains pretty much the same. A hero, a heroine and a villain, but now Bollywood dared to go global. Dream sequences, new filming locations, bigger and better song and dance sequences. It’s safe to say that the money pumped into film production was higher than ever, helping directors add fanfare around romance and feeding audiences ambitious stories. This era saw the timeless love of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the 1995 release Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which continues to be a resounding success. Moviegoers got a taste of Sooraj Barjatiya’s family drama and love between Prem and Nisha in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He also brought the madness of love with Baazigar and Darr. This era has countless love stories and relationships that have widely appealed to young Indian adults. Movies such as Saajan, Rangeela, Bombay, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were among the biggest blockbusters that celebrated young love.

A still from Dilwale Dulhania’s film Le Jayenge.

Love Gets Real in 2000

By then, audiences had begun to lose interest in hyper-sensational stories. The genre of alternative cinema had started to emerge and audiences seemed to come out of dreamy and unreal ways of telling stories. It can also be seen as a time when the treatment of love stories was changing. It wasn’t just about an actor, actress, and villain anymore. Whereas with movies like Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mohabbatein romance gave that feeling of well-being, the writers had also begun to explore the complexities of relationships, the married couple, lovers separated during partition, teenage pregnancy and other similar issues. It wasn’t just good old sweet love anymore. Movies such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Gadar, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namastey, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi among other things, now focused on love stories that were about romance but also about the individuality of the people in love. This kind of storytelling resonated well with the ambitious, tech-driven young Indian who wanted love but had also begun to search for his identity. Relationships in these movies were no longer co-dependent on each other to find ultimate happiness.

Saathiya.

Exploring Layers of Love in 2010

By the start of the following decade, love and relationships in Hindi cinema became more socially conscious. The bandwidth of each story has increased. This marked the beginning of a period when cinema truly represented its society and filmmakers were losing their inhibitions one story at a time. On the one hand, there was Ranbir Kapoor’s complex and emotional journey in rock star, on the other, there was his silent love story in Barfi! Caste-based love stories like Raanjhana and Ram Leela became the highest-grossing films of the year. Aanand L Rai’s Tanu marries Manu was a much lighter but interesting approach to love that was acclaimed by audiences.

A picture of Ramleela

Breaking down stereotypes through inclusive relationships

A revolutionary shift in filmmaking came with Bollywood featuring mature same-sex relationships from 2010, unlike its previous cartoonish habits. We’ve seen movies like Kapoor and Son, Aligarh, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, portray same-sex love and relationships in a real and dignified way, which was the need of the hour. Actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana have brought the subject of homosexuality to the general public, integrating it into urban reality and creating a healthy discussion around it. More recently, actress Vaani Kapoor starred as a trans woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and was widely appreciated.