Billy Bush, fired for infamous Access Hollywood Trump tape, was ‘livid’ for not appearing in 70th anniversary ‘Today’ video: report





Billy Bush visits “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” at Z100 Studio on February 10, 2016 in New York City.D Dipasupil/Getty Images Billy Bush was upset he wasn’t in a ‘Today’ 70th anniversary video, the New York Post reported.

Bush was fired by NBC after appearing on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape with Donald Trump.

Host Matt Lauer, fired for sexual assault in 2017, appeared in the edit. TV personality Billy Bush is ‘livid’ at being left out of a video montage marking the 70th anniversary of NBC’s ‘Today’ airing on Friday, reported the New York Post. Bush featured in the famous “Access Hollywood” video which was published just before the 2016 elections. In the audio, recorded in 2005 when Bush hosted the show, he could be heard cheering on Donald Trump as he bragged about sexually assaulting women. In a widely quoted sentence, Trump said he wouldn’t bother to see if women were interested in him, but “grab them by the pussy.” “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” he also said. The tape’s release threatened to derail Trump’s campaign, but he survived the scandal and was elected president. However, Bush’s career at NBC did not last. He was fired as the host of his “Today” show, where he had only worked for two months, after the scandal broke. According to the New York Post, Bush was upset not to be in the video while anchor Matt Lauer, who was fired after being accused of sexual assault in 2017, presents briefly. “Billy was livid, they included everyone but him,” a source close to Bush told the tabloid. “When they chose to include Matt Lauer who was accused of anally raping a young staff member on a work trip but chose not to include Billy, you know something is wrong. .” A former colleague, Brook Nevils, was identified as Lauer’s accuser by Ronan Farrow in a 2019 book, with Nevils alleging that Lauer raped her while on a work trip to Sochi, Russia in 2014. Lauer had worked as a presenter on “Today” for 20 years before he was fired and denied the allegations. The nephew of former President George HW Bush, Bush now hosts “Extra” on Fox. Read the original article at Business Intern

