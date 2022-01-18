Samantha Ruth Prabhu will work with a major Bollywood production house

Samantha Prabhu is currently one of the most followed actresses in the Indian film industry even though most of her work has only been limited to South Indian industry only. She rose to fame in Bollywood after her debut in The Family Man 2. According to a recent development in the actress’ professional life, she has signed an offer with a major production house in Mumbai and is ready to step into the mainstream Bollywood movies.

The actress was seen performing an item number in the hit movie “Pushpa: The rise” where it was speculated that the actress charged 5 Crore for the 3 minute number. According to a recent Bollywood report, Samantha was approached by Yash Raj Films to sign a three-film deal with them. She has apparently been paid a huge sum as the actress is also interested in the project and is expected to sign the deal very soon. However, the actress hasn’t shared any official statement about it and the production giant has yet to mention the collaboration.

The actress previously explained why she kept her distance from Bollywood saying, I was finding my place in the South and had only gained confidence in my work in the past two years. I was always making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things have changed a lot over the past two years, and now I’m confident to accept challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take the time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it took me all this time to get here.

Regarding his work front, Samantha has a lot of interesting projects in its kitty for this year. Apart from her Bollywood projects, the actress has some interesting movies lined up like “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal” (Tamil), “Shaakuntalam” (Telugu) and “Yashoda” (Telugu).

