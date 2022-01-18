Why Anaheim Is Disney’s Secret Weapon For Hollywood Success – Orange County Register





Disney is gearing up to bring its giant D23 Expo back to the Anaheim Convention Center in September. Bearing the hallmark of Disney’s official fan club, D23, the Expo draws tens of thousands of fans to Anaheim for three days of hype for Disney movies, TV shows and theme parks. The return of D23 Expo should be great news for Disney and its fans, as well as businesses in the Anaheim Resort area. The Expo doesn’t just fill the hotel rooms and restaurants around the convention center, it gives Disney three days of publicity for its upcoming projects and sends those tens of thousands of fans home as enthusiastic social media evangelists. Which makes me wonder why don’t Disney’s competitors try to do the same? It’s not like Disney has exclusive rights to this plan. Heck, the D23 Expo is just Disneys version of Comic-Con. Other Big Five studios have more than enough film and TV franchises to promote at a multi-day, in-person fan event. Warner Bros., Universal and Paramount also own streaming services that compete with Disney+. Universal runs theme parks, while Warner Bros. operates or licenses attractions worldwide, including the Warner Bros. Studio Tower Hollywood. So what’s the missing piece that’s stopping these studios from hosting their own D23-style event? It’s Anaheim. Disney enjoys the advantage of having a large, world-class convention center located across from the Disneyland Resort. The D23 Expo doesn’t just bring fans to the Anaheim Convention Center, it brings them to theme parks and Disneyland hotels. Right now, no other major Hollywood studio can offer this kind of one-two entertainment combination. In a few years, however, Universal will, when its Epic Universe theme park opens across from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. But even then, Universal would need to fly Hollywood stars and entertainment media to Orlando for the event, which would require a greater commitment of time and expense than sending limos to drive actors down south. from California to Anaheim. Hollywood talent’s proximity to the Disneyland Resort is a key reason Disney kept Expo D23 in Southern California rather than moving it to the larger Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Universal Studios Hollywood planned a Peacock Live event in the park in March 2020 to help promote streaming service NBCUniversals, but it was a first loss to the pandemic. Even if the event had taken place, it would have been nothing on the scale of Expo D23. To stage something like this, Universal would either have to pull several of its sound stages from production for the event or put them in the Los Angeles Convention Center, 12 miles away on US 101. Neither provides the ideal solution that Disney has in Anaheim. The return of D23 Expo isn’t just a win for Disney and Anaheim, it’s a reminder of how the two can work for each other when they try.

