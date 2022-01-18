Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with a stunning throwback





Boney Kapoor posted this comeback from Sridevi. (courtesy: boney.kapoor) Strong points The picture is from 2012

Sridevi died in 2018

Boney Kapoor often shares memories of his late wife on social media New Delhi: Boney Kapoor, who recently made his Instagram debut, likes to share throwback photos of his family members. On Tuesday, the actor shared a photo of his late wife and actress Sridevi. The photo is from Durga Puja celebrations in 2012. The film’s producer captioned the post: “In Lucknow celebrating one of the Durga Puja festivities in the Sahara Sahar in 2012.” Sridevi, often referred to as Bollywood’s “first female superstar”, died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding. See Boney Kapoor’s post here: Before that, the film’s producer shared a memory from Cannes. He wrote: “We both had a sweet tooth, she had control over how much to have and I had no control.” Adding another valuable entry from Tokyo, Boney Kapoor wrote: Stepping out of the hotel lobby. We were there for the premiere of English vinglish. It remains one of the most successful Indian films in Japan.” The last film of the actress was MOM (2017), which was also supported by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she posthumously received the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2018. Sridevi has acted in 300 films over a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last screen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was filmed long before his death. Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018 and has starred in several projects since then. Khushi studies in New York and aspires to become an actress like her sister.

