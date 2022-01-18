I wish I never saw ‘How I Met Your Dad’ | Culture & Leisure





Little Lizzie McGuire has grown up living with a group of loud, clueless slobs. It’s not easy to catalog how much I hate Hulus How I Met Your Father, but here goes. Going back to How I Met Your Mother one too many times, this new comedy even recycles a marine biologist joke from a 30-year-old Seinfeld episode. Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, the love interest at the center of the story. Look for Kim Cattrall as the future Sophie, returning from the year 2050 and chillingly telling stories about her love life and her friends’ horny sexual escapades to her young son. Her story begins when Sophie shares an Uber with Sid (Suraj Sharma). She’s gone on one of Tinder’s many dreary dates. The first 10 minutes of the pilot are practically an advertisement for the dating app. It’s easy to hate Sid on sight, because he’s the one slapping himself for tricking his surgeon girlfriend into thinking he scored tickets for Beyonce, when in fact he’s going to ambush her in a bar with one of those horrid exhibition proposals in front of dozens of their friends. Sophie’s date goes surprisingly well. But the guy (a marine biologist!) is planning to ship to distant latitudes where even instant messaging doesn’t reach. This disappointment sends Sophie back into the orbit of her feisty Mexican roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa), who has fallen in love with Ian (Daniel Augustin), a dumb British stereotype of the super-chic variety. How classy? He is completely unfamiliar with public transport and public restrooms. For him, boxes are for horses. Luckily he has perfect abs! Not to say too much, but we return to Sids’ engagement stunt, where Sophie meets the rest of the gang that forms the core of this 20-year flashback. These include Ellen (Tien Tran), who has just left her lover and her town of two lesbians in the Midwest to settle in New York. It’s bad enough that the jokes are visible from a mile away, but they’re also often rude and invariably yelled at. It’s as if the writers felt that the audience for Father was not just weak, but hard of hearing. TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS A hacker vandalizes lifesaving equipment at the FBI (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). A negotiator appears to have met a horrific end on FBI: International (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). The gang feel estranged from their children on This Is Us (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Great Performances (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) features The Reopening, following Broadway show actors and producers trying to come back from COVID lockdowns. A recent graduate (Jesse Eisenberg) works at a declining amusement park in the summer of 1987 in the 2009 drama Adventureland (8 p.m., MoMax). The team tracks down a traitor to the January 6 insurgency on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). Max and Helen face emotional headwinds on New Amsterdam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). JoJo stands at a crossroads in Queens (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14). CULT CHOICE Tasked with writing an article about a sweet kids TV show host (Tom Hanks), a cynical journalist (Matthew Rhys) finds himself charmed by his subject in the 2019 biographical drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (5:30 p.m. , FX, TV-PG). LATE AT NIGHT Jimmy Fallon hosts Ricky Gervais, Maude Apatow and Kaytranada and ELLE on The Tonight Show (10:35 p.m., NBC) … Jeremy Irons, Hilary Duff, Jeff Wright and Daniel Fang visit Late Night with Seth Meyers (11:35 a.m., NBC).

