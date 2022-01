Gnocchi Gator in Chicago: Frontier restaurant serves it every day

What’s cooking in and around Chicago? Here’s a look at one of the region’s delicious dishes that you can’t miss. Brian Jupiter started cooking alongside his grandmother when he was a child. At 15, Jupiter knew he was meant to be a chef, and he began learning the ropes by working at a restaurant in his hometown of New Orleans. Fast forward to now, Jupiter, which has spent nearly two decades in Chicago kitchens, proudly has two restaurants named after it, Frontier and Ina Mae Tavern & Package Goods. Jupiter jumped at the chance to open its first location, Frontier, in the Noble Square neighborhood in 2011. Frontier was born in a somewhat untraditional way, Jupiter said. He didn’t set out to open a restaurant with a Mountain West lodgy vibe, even though the space really lent itself to it. We kind of let the concept build with what was around us, said Jupiter. But he also wanted his place to stand out within Chicago’s vast and competitive food scene. So he decided to incorporate a meat source that you won’t or shouldn’t find in your garden in Chicago: the alligator. Frontier is known for its entire alligator experience, which typically requires 10-12 people, though Jupiter jokes that eight really hungry people could possibly finish one. Realizing that it can be difficult to get such a large group together for a meal, especially during the pandemic, Jupiter decided to offer a dish for individual customers who want to enjoy the gator. So he created alligator gnocchi and added it to the Frontiers menu. This is a hearty dish, perfect for the cold winter months. The hand-rolled potato gnocchi stay true to the traditional technique of making tiny dumplings. Jupiter says, however, that the secret to the plate is in the meat sauce. It’s our game on a bolognese without the red sauce, he says. The flavor base of the sauces is ground alligator and pork. Once the meat is cooked, Jupiter then adds kale, garlic, herbs, butter and white wine. After dressing the gnocchi in the sauce, Jupiter garnishes the dish with breadcrumbs and parmesan. Ground alligator and pork with hand-rolled gnocchi go really well together, Jupiter said. For anyone skeptical of eating alligator meat for the first time, Jupiter assured that it’s not as exotic as it sounds. The alligator is white meat, but you can tell it lives in water, so I like to say it’s more of a cross between frog legs and chicken, he said . Frontier, 1072 N. Milwaukee Ave. Alligator gnocchi are $16. https://www.thefrontierchicago.com/. Do you have a favorite dish from a Chicago-area restaurant? Let us know by email at: [email protected].

