Bay Area actors on stand-in during omicron, when they’re needed like never before

The theater still depends on stunt doubles, but never more so than during the omicron winter.

On Broadway in late December, “The Music Man” lead actor Hugh Jackman paid a moving tribute to the industry’s unsung heroes after stunt double Kathy Voytko replaced Sutton Foster.

“I’m moved because it humbles me the courage, the brilliance, the dedication, the talent,” Jackman said in the widely broadcast speech. “The swings, the one-liners are the foundation of Broadway.”

Around the same time, however, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin makes comments (for which she later apologized) in a Hollywood Reporter interview theorizing that one of the reasons some shows shut down was because some stunt doubles “aren’t as good at acting as the lead” or weren’t as experienced.

These two incidents span the extremes of the understudy experience. Students are hailed as saviors; they are neglected or decried as fortunes.

For stunt doubles in the Bay Area right now, as the variant makes them more in demand than ever, the reality is even more complicated.

‘Astonishment, horror and joy’: Bay Area students tell the drama on and off stage

For musicals in major corporations and on Broadway, there is an elaborate taxonomy for understudy. A generic term is “covering”. A “double” will usually already play an unnamed role in the set, but be prepared to cover for a named character. A “standby” waits offstage but is also ready to cover a main character. A “swing” can cover any track in the set. In smaller companies, the “understudy” can cover all of these roles.

“Your job as an understudy is to keep the show open so that the work that all these other artists have done can still happen,” said San Francisco actor Nic A. Sommerfeld, who has been locally understudied five times, including four times in “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” by the Marin Theater Company. This winter.

“There can be the stress of knowing if you fit, if you’re quotes as good,” Sommerfeld added, “and I don’t think that attitude is as helpful as just remembering that what you’re doing makes it so. that the series has another performance.

That doesn’t mean the stunt double isn’t artistic, noted Vishal Vaidya, who currently doubles for John Gallagher Jr. in Berkeley Repertory Theater’s “Swept Away” while also being a member of the ensemble.

“Someone like John Gallagher is a magic actor,” he said. “I can’t recreate that magic; I have to find my own magic.

“Mastery is a mix,” he continued. “You don’t want the audience or the other actors to really feel like so many things are different, because you have to honor the show that’s been built, but to honor the truth of the game, you have to give it your flavor. .”

Sommerfeld, who uses plural pronouns, found himself delving deeper into the craft as he continued to cover lead actor Zahan F. Mehta, who had a back injury.

“The first show was just about making it happen. Honestly, it was a blur for me,” they said.

Their character was a nervous person, so they were able to tap into their own feelings in the moment. “But the fourth time I did the show, I found myself almost wishing I was getting grades,” they recalled. “I was starting to lean into certain moments and other than the audience reaction, I didn’t really know what was working.”

Freelance San Francisco casting director and Casting Collective founding member Laura Espino, who this season presents the San Francisco Playhouse shows, said the understudy requires a special kind of artist.

“You have to just play the part in front of your closet mirror in your bedroom and do it just as well,” she said.

Students have to deal with at least as much stress for a fraction of the glory and usually get paid less. Self-motivation is the key.

“You are the rehearsal process,” Espino said. “You are your director.”

Yet there can be great joy. San Francisco actor Michael Phillis remembers being an understudy in his favorite role in his favorite play Prior Walter in “Angels in America” at Berkeley Rep in 2018.

“Your whole career flashes before your eyes,” he said. “You’re about to prove what all that money, education, and struggle to be an actor was for.”

But there can also be deep concern for an injured or ill lead actor. Actor Kenny Toll, who is now based in New York, remembers filling in for Joe Estlack, who had a back injury, during two technical rehearsals for “Bonnie and Clyde” at Shotgun Players, with the possibility that he also has to play. He was willing to help, it was his job, but Toll and everyone else’s concern for Estlack, who quickly recovered, threw a veil.

“Studying is not as glorious or wonderful as it is often portrayed,” Toll said. “It was a really awful thing. (The show) was a Joe play. This play was built for his body.

Understanding requires an extraordinary memory. San Francisco actor Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. has worked in various understudy capacities in several Broadway shows and tours ‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’, ‘Motown: The Musical’, ‘The Book of Mormon” and most recently “A Christmas Carol” at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theater. In “Ain’t Too Proud”, he had to know the five harmonies of the five Temptations; he also had to memorize separate choreographies that came in on beats one, three, five and so on.

“I have to have the mental capacity and the gymnastics to go from one to the other,” he said.

Fellow “Swept Away” ensemble member and understudy Jacob Keith Watson says his many years as understudy and swing have given him an uncanny skill.

“I call it ‘swing brain,’ where you accidentally know other people’s stuff,” he said. This comes from learning where and how to enter and exit, pick up and drop each accessory, all while looking from afar instead of doing it yourself.

“Randomly someone will say, ‘I don’t remember where I’m from,’ and out of nowhere I’ll say, ‘Oh, you’re from stage left. I couldn’t tell you why I know. I only saw it once, and it stuck in my head.”

This skill is somewhat useful right now in rehearsal, when his ensemble role in “Swept Away” requires him to fall asleep and keep his eyes closed for a long time when in an ideal world he would simultaneously observe. Wayne Duvall, the actor who is understudy. “I can kind of hear he’s stage right,” Watson said.

Right now, Espino said, most of his work at the Casting Collective, a small new local team, is finding stunt doubles, due to concerns over the omicron variant. The increased likelihood of a stunt double continuing, she added, is tantamount to having to play a role twice.

At Berkeley Rep, Vaidya, Watson and other students don’t go anywhere outside their hotel or the theater. They know that if they took risks, they would also risk the health of everyone else. They are also aware that these concerts, with a greater probability that they will have to happen at some point, could mean exposing themselves to contagion. Yet labor union actors are only entitled to health insurance if they work a certain number of weeks per year, which complicates the calculation of any employment opportunity.

Still, Vaidya spoke with calm pragmatism about the possibility of filling: “I’m ready, but I’m still going to feel like I’m being shot by a cannon.

