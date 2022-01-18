From Earth to Hollywood: Make more climate films

A recent Netflix release broke all-time streaming records, including most hours watched in a week. At first glance, I’m sure many would assume I’m talking about the latest superhero movie, far from it. Well, I guess it depends on how you define superheroes. Filmmaker Adam McKay’s climate change satire Dont Look Up tells the story of two heroic scientists trying to warn the world of impending doom.

Don’t worry, that’s not my take on the movie (which I thought was great, although depressing and somewhat guilt-inducing after the credits and you remember it’s no laughing matter at all) . The most important conclusion for me is this: we need more climate films fast. The movie broke streaming records because people obviously yearn for stories like this. Stories that let them know they’re not the only ones feeling this. Stories that help them deal with this existential threat in any form, even if it’s through seemingly inappropriate laughter. Of course, the star-studded cast didn’t hurt. But I think that says a lot about our collective psyche at the moment, who were all so drawn to this story.

With a threat as frightening and overwhelming as climate change, we need ways to deal with this fear, this grief, this anger and often this feeling of helplessness. Storytelling is a great way to do this. Millions tuned in to watch the film’s lead actors, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, scream in outrage right in front of the news cameras asking people to wake up because we all wish we could do the same. We also need new visions of the future that show that climate change can be solved and that we still have time to right the ship.

Popular movies also give us a way to talk about real-world issues with our peers. Not only is talking about climate change an important coping mechanism, but climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says talk about is the most important thing we can do. After all, if no one talks about it, our elected officials are unlikely to feel the pressure to act.

Hollywood stories, for better or worse, also educate people and can help shape public opinion. Certainly, the American army knows the influence of films on the public. They have a long history of working with Hollywood on their representation in war movies, not only to recruit, but also to attract American taxpayers who pay the bills, according to the Los Angeles Times.

And while McKay set out to make a movie to help raise awareness of the climate crisis, other Hollywood filmmakers need not share his good intentions. They may be only interested in box office results and come to the same conclusion that we need more climate movies. I doubt they are ignoring the massive demand for climate films revealed by Dont Look Up.

Hollywood on the climate so far

Climate documentaries come out regularly long before and after An Inconvenient Truth. But if you look at Hollywood movies to date, climate change is a fairly rare theme. When it’s presented, it’s usually through one of the few tropes, and rarely the genre we really need.

There are the obvious climate disaster movies like The Day After Tomorrow. In my view, we probably don’t need it anymore given that we don’t have to look far to see the realities of the climate crisis already devastating our communities. Recently, more than 1,000 homes burned down near Boulder, Colorado due to the tragic Marshal Fire.

Often the themes of climate or sustainability are integrated into a film through the villain motif. The antagonist cares about water, energy, or overpopulation like in Quantum of Solace, The Dark Knight Rises, and Avengers: Infinity War. It’s not a particularly useful trope for obvious reasons.

Another is the dystopian future. What will the world look like when it’s flooded, arid, too hot, or covered in trash? Look no further than Waterworld, Blade Runner 2049, Dune, Reminiscence or one of my all-time favorites, WALL-E.

Another is the heroic lawyer fighting shady business interests that pollute our communities like Erin Brockovich and Dark Waters.

But perhaps what could have the most impact are the stories we haven’t heard yet. Where is the Star Trek future where humanity has figured out how to solve the climate problem? With a challenge as big and complex as climate change, we could tell countless heroic stories of humanity engaged in the crucial work of resolving the crisis transforming the wasteful, polluting and unequal industrial society into a more equitable and more sustainable. Buddhist scholar Joanna Macy has called The Big Turn.

Moreover, over the past three decades of climate action, there have been countless real-world heroes whose stories deserve to be told. Fierce battles won and lost in the courtroom, in the halls of Congress, on the streets, on the lands and waters of the peoples of the world defending the Earth against those who would harm it.

I hope Hollywood sees this as an opportunity to help us craft better stories to save the world that can actually help us do it. In order to help us achieve a more positive future, we need to be able to envision it, and filmmakers can help with that.

Not just Hollywood, but all creatives and artists. When we look at periods of change in the past, consider the civil rights movement or the movement to end the war in Vietnam when musicians, poets, visual artists, writers and creatives of all kinds helped change the spirit of the times. This is what we need now.

For the filmmakers, artists, storytellers and creatives reading this, it’s clear that audiences want and need more stories, more art, more ways to process emotions and galvanize solutions to the greater crisis of our time, the climate crisis. And you all have a unique platform and set of tools to help us.

Andreas Karelasis the author of the book Climate Courage: How Fighting Climate Change Can Build Community, Transform the Economy, and Close America’s Political Divide published by Beacon Press. He is also the founder and CEO ofRE-flight, a climate justice nonprofit that helps other nonprofits across the country go solar. Follow him on Twitter:@AndreasKarelas