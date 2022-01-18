‘The Voice of Holland’ aired amid sexual misconduct allegations





Dutch broadcaster RTL said it would stop airing the show while it investigates with producers ITV over allegations of ‘sexually inappropriate behaviour’ and ‘abuse of power’, according to a statement released. by RTL this weekend.

Among those charged is “The Voice” bandleader Jeroen Rietbergen, who resigned and apologized.

RTL, a CNN affiliate, said it learned of the allegations about “The Voice of Holland” on January 12 from Dutch TV news program BOOS. RTL said it was previously unaware of any allegations of misconduct.

“We take this very seriously. Participants, colleagues, everyone must be able to work safely. There is no room for interpretation in this. The priority now is to put the facts on the table” , the Saturday statement added.

BOOS said in a statement that it received articles in the spring of 2021 about sexually inappropriate behavior at “The Voice of Holland”. BOOS host Tim Hofman then made an open call, in which he asked if there were anyone else who had experienced “anything inappropriate at talent shows.” “Many reactions followed from people who said they had experienced or witnessed abuse of power or sexually inappropriate behavior at ‘The Voice,'” the BOOS statement read. Those accused of misconduct were approached by BOOS, the show said. One of them was Rietbergen. In a statement reported by RTL, Rietbergen said: “During my years of involvement with ‘The Voice of Holland’, I had contact of a sexual nature with some women involved in the program and exchanged WhatsApp messages of sexual color. “My involvement with ‘The Voice of Holland’ was as a pianist and conductor. In my opinion there was no position of power at the time, in my position I am not able favor anyone in the program, I’m only concerned with the music. I saw the contacts as reciprocal and equal.” Rietbergen added: “In the meantime, I have realized that my own perception is not at all relevant, but much more the perception of the women concerned. And that these women may have experienced this very differently. This idea made me realize that my behavior was completely wrong. The things I’ve done, I should never have done. Rietbergen, who said he received professional help, said he had “radically and permanently” changed his behavior. He said he would immediately stop working on the show. “I am more sorry for everything than I can express in this statement,” Rietbergen added. BOOS added that the allegations relate to Rietbergen, as well as “several people within the program”. ITV Studios said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday: “Our top priority is to provide a safe and supportive environment for all who participate in or work on our shows and there is zero tolerance at ITV Studios for the type of behavior alleged to have occurred. took place.” On Monday, Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yeilgz-Zegerius urged anyone who has been bullied or sexually abused to file a complaint so that the police and prosecutors can open an investigation. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for investigating and prosecuting criminal offences. The Dutch reality singing competition sparked the show’s original format in 2010, where judges sit with their chairs facing the stage, so they initially cannot see potential contestants. If the judges like the sound of a contestant’s voice, they must press their button, which causes their chair to spin toward the stage to reveal the contestant behind the blind audition. The series has since iterated in countries including the UK, US and Australia, where previous trainers include global artists such as will.i.am, Kylie Minogue, Ariana Grande and John Legend. A program on sexual misconduct at “The Voice of Holland” is scheduled to air on Thursday, BOOS added.

