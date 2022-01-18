Jon Peddie Research Announces Chris Vienneau as Senior Vice President of Media and Entertainment | Business





TIBURON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 18, 2022– Search Jon Peddie ( JPR ) today announced the appointment of Chris Vienneau as Senior Vice President of Media and Entertainment. “I am delighted to welcome Chris to JPR, leading our reporting on industry trends related to digital content creation and character technology. His recognition of the need for improved communication between creators, tool makers and the business side of content creation will enable JPR to provide great industry insight to our clients,” said Jon Peddie, President of Jon Peddie Research. With over 25 years of experience, Vienneau is a senior leader, developing tools and services for major entertainment industry clients such as Disney, Electronic Arts and Google. Vienneau has managed market-leading tools including Maya, FBX, and Arnold, generating over $100 million in sales annually. He has driven innovation on several groundbreaking projects such as Bifrost, ShaderX and Arnold GPU, and is the author of several patents. Additionally, he has overseen partnerships with companies like Apple, Adobe, Autodesk, and Nvidia. He is a huge advocate for standards and open source, having led Autodesk contributions to the Academy Software Foundation, USD, and Materialx, and is currently helping to bring the 2030 vision for manufacturing to life at Movie Labs. About Jon Peddie Research Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the fields of graphic design and multimedia for over 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research and other specialized services to technology companies in a variety of fields, including graphics development, multimedia for business applications and consumer electronics, computer high-end and the development of Internet access products. JPR Market watch is a quarterly report focusing on market activity for laptop and desktop graphics controllers. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005403/en/ CONTACT: Company Contacts: Jon Peddie, Looking for Jon Peddie 415.435-9368 [email protected] Dow, Jon Peddie Research 415.435-9368 [email protected] contact: Carol Warren, CREW Communications 714.890.4500 [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO SOFTWARE SOURCE: Jon Peddie Research Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 01/18/2022 07:55 / DISK: 01/18/2022 07:56 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005403/en

