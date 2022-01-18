Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Bollywood actresses and their whimsical mangalsutras





Mangalsutra is the most important jewelry a woman wears after marriage. ‘Mangalsutra’ is defined as “The word mangal means auspicious and sutra means thread – together mangalsutra means an auspicious thread uniting souls.” Mangalsutras no longer have the boring traditional design. Our young actresses have shown their love for wearing whimsical mangalsutras that have a contemporary and fashionable vibe. Here is a list of B-town actresses who own the fanciest mangalsutras. Patralekha Paul Patralekha Paul got married to her longtime boyfriend, Rajkummar Rao, on November 15, 2021. When the actress made her first appearance as Mrs. Rao at the airport, she donned a bright red saree. But what caught everyone’s attention was his unique mangalsutra. Patralekha’s mangalsutra comes from Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s intimate fine jewelry collection. According to reports, it is a Royal Bengal Mangalsutra which is crafted in 18k gold. This mangalsutra is strung in black onyx and beads, and its price is said to be around 1.65 lakhs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The couple had a white wedding as well as a traditional Indian wedding. The actress fulfilled her wedding traditions with a Sabyaschi mangalsutra which features a large teardrop-shaped solitaire diamond and three smaller diamonds around it. The coin is said to be priced in crores. She even owns a Bvlgari Mangalsutra in 18k yellow gold adorned with round black onyx inserts and paved with diamonds. The price is obviously high, and the official website states that it costs around On the website, Rs 3,49,000. Anouchka Sharma Actress Anushka Sharma got married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017. Although the actress is hardly ever seen showing off her mangalsutra, she usually makes sure to wear it when performing. special occasions like Karwa Chauth with her traditional clothes. The centerpiece is with diamond beads and a floral design right in the middle. It is reported that the cost of mangalsutra is around Rs 52 lakhs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is married to London businessman Raj Kundra. The actress’ mangalsutra features two lines of short black mangalsutra beaded necklace with a diamond pendant, paired with diamond studs. The jewel is said to be worth around Rs 30 lakh. Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif gave a glimpse of her married life to her fans and we are all gobsmacked. The actress married Vicky Kaushal last month and has been making headlines ever since. Katrina shared some photos of herself on her Instagram displaying her beautiful mangalsutra. Adorned with black onyx and pearls along with two huge diamonds, the mangalsutra is a Sabyasachi creation and costs around Rs 5 lakh. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sonam Kapoor got married to her businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Sonam gave a contemporary twist to the traditional mangalsutra and added a personal touch to it by inlaying the astrological signs of her and Anand Ahuja on the sides of a solitaire in between. The mangalsutra also had traditional black beads and was designed by Usheeta Rawtani. It has the astrological sign of Sonam Gemini on the left and the astrological sign of Anand Leo on the right of the solitaire in the sacred thread. Which actress mangalsutra do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: 6 Different Ways to Style Your Pantsuit

