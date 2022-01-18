Private Equity Investments in Hollywood Rise as Stars Cash In – The Hollywood Reporter





Private equity doubles on Hollywood. After dipping their toes in the water via talent agencies (TPG owns a majority stake in CAA, while Silver Lake is Endeavour’s largest outside shareholder), investment firms have gone on a spending spree, taking stakes in production entities or funding new vehicles like Tom Staggs’ Kevin Mayer and Candle Media to do the shopping for them. “You’re looking at a huge amount of capital in the hands of very smart people, including my friend Kevin [Mayer]said Medialink founder Michael Kassan during a panel at the CES show on Jan. 6. Candle, which is backed by billions of dollars from Blackstone, has already bought stakes in Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Westbrook Media; and bought outright Cocomelon Moonbug owner and Fauda producer Faraway Road. Meanwhile, Imagine Entertainment is in talks to sell a majority stake to London-based company Centricus, as reported through The Wall Street Journal. LeBron James’ SpringHill sold a stake to RedBird Capital, while Village Roadshow and Chernin Entertainment, sensing an opportunity, also began exploring their options. As for the cause of the demand, look no further than the annual “Peak TV” data released by FX Networks on January 14. Data showed that in 2021, broadcast and cable channels, as well as streaming services, presented 559 scripted series in English. , a new all-time high and a 13% jump from pandemic-hit 2020. “There are people who are looking for a lot of supplies,” a source from the agency said. “Every streaming service needs unique, high-quality content to attract new eyeballs and subscribers, and at the same time, a lot of these companies still need to schedule linear TV channels, so it’s almost all additive. “ The bet is that original programming, especially programming from top-notch talent or independent studios, isn’t going to dwindle any time soon and could continue to increase as streaming services seek to differentiate themselves. In other words, “Peak TV” has yet to reach its peak. “Competition for content is at its highest level I’ve seen in 26 years,” Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said at the Code conference on Sept. 28. “We have a thesis, and that thesis is content, community, and commerce,” Mayer described of Candle Media’s ambitions at the Jan. 6 CES show. “We believe that high-quality content with high-quality creators in the right brands creates great social media connections with a large audience. The thesis that demand for content will continue to grow has also led investment firms to buy sound stages and physical studios. Hackman Capital has single-handedly purchased Kaufman-Astoria Studios and Silvercup Studios in New York, as well as Los Angeles’ CBS Studio City lot, and has purchased or is developing studios in Scotland and Toronto, among other places. Meanwhile, TPG bought Studio Babelsberg in Germany and Domain Capital Group developed a new studio in Georgia. The logic with studio purchases is that real estate will appreciate in value, while the relentless demand for film and television productions will provide steady and stable cash flow. Meanwhile, talent like Witherspoon, Smith and James are also on board with the private equity money, knowing their backers have deep pockets and are willing to sell to the channel or streaming service ready to make the best deal. In contrast, each entertainment conglomerate is increasingly creating movies and TV shows primarily for its own services. However, their desire to work with branded talent or producers remains, ensuring companies like SpringHill and Hello Sunshine remain in demand. “Nobody wants to be told where, how, and what they can create,” one longtime studio executive said of PE’s push into star-backed studios. “This represents what could be a very important new paradigm for the future.” Lesley Goldberg contributed reporting. A version of this story appeared in the January 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/private-equity-hollywood-1235076358/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos