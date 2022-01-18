Southward expansion brings exploitable waters | News | Daily Sun Villages

New exploitable water bodies in the community are becoming fishing destinations. Villagers looking to cast their rods and reels closer to home have more places to do so with the addition of new neighborhoods to the south. These locations add to a community with abundant fishing opportunities, helping to drive an industry that generates $7.2 billion in economic impact in Florida. Recreation Director John Rohan said the growth of fishing in the community is due to the many bodies of water available to residents. The Village Recreation and Parks Department worked with Village Freshwater Fishing Club leaders to develop and expand catch-and-release fishing in community retention ponds.

He described this partnership as allowing for the creative use of our water retention ponds that manage our stormwater to also serve as recreational fishing grounds.

According to the Recreation Department, people can fish in any natural or man-made lake, canal or stream in The Villages that does not cross or encroach on private property or golf courses. The Recreation Department currently lists three playable bodies of water south of State Route 44: a pond that borders the Fenney Putt and Play, a pond outside the Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, and a pond near the center of Riverbend Recreation.

Jamie Fowler can often be found at the pond near the Everglades, fishing at the water’s edge and in the water from his kayak. Its success using both methods varies with water conditions.

We fish right off the Everglades, he says. There are a few small ponds where they may have had a fish transferred from one pond to another at the Pitch and Putt (Marsh Bend). Most of them were largemouth bass.

Fowler, from the village of Hawkins, fishes most days for about an hour or two. The waterways near his home allow him to enjoy fishing without driving too much.

The water bodies in and around the villages are renowned for their fishing opportunities for two reasons: the recreation department which stocks fishable water bodies with fish raised in hatcheries and the fishing rules of the communities which do not allow catch-and-release fishing only.

Catch and release allows the fish to grow into larger, trophy-sized fish that many anglers want to catch, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It also maintains healthy fish populations and water bodies where fish live.

Stocking takes place after fisheries biologists examine the water bodies’ fish populations, what anglers are catching, habitat conditions and community wishes, which helps the FWC determine when and where stockings should take place, said Rick Stout, director of the Florida Bass Conservation Center.

FWC’s two state hatcheries raised just under 3 million fish in fiscal year 2020-21, including 2,750 bluegill fry, more than 83,000 largemouth bass and more than 230,000 fish. -river cats that were stored in Sumter County.

It takes time for the results of these processes to make a body of water an ideal fishing ground, because fish need time to grow, according to FWC.

Recreation staff continue to update and add fishing areas throughout the community, Rohan said.

And club members down south, including Fowler, are looking for spots down south that could be future fishing spots, said Randy DiSanto, president of the Villages Freshwater Fishing Club.

Since it’s a large area, there are plenty of potential ponds where you can fish, he said.

DiSanto, of the Village of Summerhill, exclusively fishes Village ponds. He thinks the fishier waters south of State Highway 44 are keeping pace with the community’s growing interest in fishing.

Obviously that means a lot more places to fish, he said. This expands the scope of fishing here.

Perhaps the evolution of a body of water not far from the southernmost villages can serve as an indicator of what might happen.

Not far from the villages south of State Road 44 is Lake Deaton, which in recent months has risen to prominence as a bass fishing spot.

Several Villages Freshwater Fishing Club anglers had success at Lake Deaton during last year’s fishing season.

Deaton Lake was also the site of a large bass catch that was registered with the FWC’s incentive-based catch and release fishing program, TrophyCatch.

An angler named Gregory Theodorides caught a 10-pound largemouth bass there in October 2020.

