ITV Lewis: Lucy Speed’s off-screen life with model and Casualty and Doctors actor husband





Lucy Speed ​​graced our screens as Natalie Evans on EastEnders for two separate stints between 1994 and 2004. The 45-year-old actress went on to star as DS Stevie Moss in The Bill and Tracy in Ricky Gervais’ After Life on Netflix. Further proof of her versatility as an actress, she also appeared in the hospital dramas Casualty and Holby City.

Away from the cameras, Lucy enjoys a happy family life in South West London with her actor and model husband, their two children and their dog. READ MORE: Kate Middleton used to work at this store you probably go to all the time Lucy grew up in Croydon and held acting and modeling roles from an early age. On EastEnders, she played Bianca Jackson’s (Patsy Palmer) best friend. She took a four-year hiatus from the soap after her first year there because she felt “overwhelmed” but was much more prepared for her second appearance on the show, eventually leaving in 2004 but not leaving the door completely. closed.



Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news, views, features, and opinions from across the city? MyLondon The 12’s brilliant newsletter is full of all the latest news to keep you entertained, informed and motivated. You’ll receive 12 stories straight to your inbox around noon. It’s the perfect lunchtime read. And what’s more, it’s FREE! The MyLondon team tell London stories for Londoners. Our reporters cover all the news you need – from City Hall to your local streets, so you never miss a moment. Don’t skip a beat and sign up for The 12 newsletter here. In 2009, she married model and actor Spencer Hayler, who appeared on Casualty and Doctors. Lucy often shares snapshots of their family life at Fulham. The couple have two children together – Kitty Bina Grace, nine, and Sullivan, three – as well as an adorable dachshund who is featured heavily on Lucy’s Instagram. Do you have a story you think we should cover? If yes, send an e-mail [email protected] Want stories like this delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our FREE newsletters here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/tv/itv-lewis-lucy-speeds-life-22783075 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos